Podcast: UNC Moms Takeover to Talk Carolina Culture and Protecting Their Sons

Quierra Luck

Welcome to Season 3:Episode 3 of 'The Player And The Fan' featuring David Noel III and Quierra Luck. We are excited to bring you an official podcast highlighting both, equally important, sporting elements, the player and the Fan. They will declare their viewpoints weekly, featuring various sporting topics and games around the ACC, specifically North Carolina.

Welcome to the new season!

David and Quierra are happy to welcome you back with more hot topics, debates, and of course, featured guests. This year has been incredibly difficult for all of us. As we try and navigate our way through elections, racial injustice, and political division, the duo hopes to provide you with a short escape full of laughs, David's dramatic storytelling, and of course, analysis of the upcoming basketball season.

On episode three, 'The Player and The Fan' welcome Mrs. Tammala Colquitt and Ms. Carla Black, two mothers behind the grind of Garrison Brooks and Leaky Black. The two incredible mothers open up on the podcast about what it's like being apart of a Power 5 family, embracing the Carolina culture, and protecting their sons from disgruntled fans.

This episode is unique. These two mothers brought something the podcast has yet to execute, deep emotions behind protecting those you love. David and Quierra were incredibly lucky to sit down with these two, and hopefully, you walk away with more respect for players, on and off the court. There's more to players than their athletic ability; they're people too.

So, sit back, choose your side, and enjoy the dialogue! Make sure you let your voice be heard!

Are you with The Player or The Fan?!

Listen to the full episode here!

Stay with AllTarHeels for all your Tar Heel sports updates.

