Vince Carter's Top 10 Dunks

Quierra Luck

As the news about Vince Carter spreads like wildfire, fans and athletes alike remember their most touching moments with the North Carolina alum. Carter's career spans over 22 years, starting and ending the same way, a shortened season. Despite the asterisk of those seasons, it doesn't take away Carter's prolific career and, most importantly, crowned as one of the best dunkers the NBA has witnessed. 

In celebration of Carter's career, let's take a trip down memory lane and revisit his top 10 dunks of all time.

'Vinsanity' in all it's glory. 

1. Vince Carter dunking over 7'2 Frederic Weis at the 2000 Sydney Olympics.

2. 360-layup against a Kobe-less Lakers, January 1, 2008.

3. 2000 Slam Dunk Contest - Duh, he won. 

4. Carter put Alonzo Mourning on a poster in 2005!

5. Noted as a flyer, Carter defeats Paul Pierce in the 1995 McDonald's All American Dunk Contest.

6. Vince Carter dunking at North Carolina's Pro-Alumni game.

7. Carter's alley-oop off the inbound pass against Clemson in the ACC Tournament

8. UNC vs. Bulgaria in 1996. Carter from the free throw line!

9. 'Half-Man, Half-Amazing' flies over Josh Smith, 2006

10. Last but not least, all of his dunks at age 42. As the oldest in the NBA, Carter didn't let age stop his ability to fly. 

There are no words to describe Carter's contribution to basketball from high school to professional; he's been a joy to watch. And with highlights like these, the views will never stop. 

Did we miss any dunks? Let us know in the comments below!

