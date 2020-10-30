Schedule Update: UNC to Play Ohio State in CBS Sports Classic

Fans have been itching for basketball updates and it may not be a complete schedule, but it does show progression towards the season.

The CBS Sports Classes announced Thursday afternoon the double-header basketball game will be held in Cleveland, Ohio at the Rocket's mortgage FieldHouse. North Carolina will be taking on Ohio State at 2 pm, which will be followed by Kentucky and UCLA.

Fan attendance at the classic continues to be evaluated. According to the press release, The health and safety of fans and everyone involved in this event is a top priority, and any fan attendance policies will, at a minimum, follow the guidelines outlined in the Responsible RestartOhio plan. Future announcements related to fan attendance will be made at the appropriate time. Fans can also register to receive event alerts by registering online at www.cbssportsclassic.com/tickets.

The combined teams display 26 national championships, UCLA (11), Kentucky (8) and North Carolina (6); All are ranked the top 3 programs in the nation.

North Carolina will usher in top recruiting program this season. According to 247Sports, UNC has the No. 2 ranking in the NCAA and No. 1 in the ACC. Roy Williams' lineup will consist of freshmen Caleb Love, RJ Davis, Walker Kessler, Day' Ron Sharpe, Puff Johnson, and Kerwin Walton. Returning veterans for the Tar Heels, Garrison Brooks, Andrew Platek, Armando Bacot, Leaky Black, and Sterling Manley.

