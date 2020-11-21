SI.com
From Lennie Rosenbluth to Cole Anthony: All 53 UNC First Round NBA Draft Picks

isaacschade

With Cole Anthony’s selection in the first round of the 2020 NBA Draft, he joins a rich history of Tar Heel players whom have gone before him. With that in mind, it’s an appropriate moment to pause and remember the scores of other Carolina players also selected in the NBA Draft’s First Round.

According to the UNC men’s basketball Fact and Records Book, before Wednesday night’s draft, Carolina led the nation in most all-time NBA First Round Draft Picks with 52. Kentucky (51) and Duke (48) each trailed closely, with UCLA (39) a distant fourth, and Kansas (32) the only other team in the 30s.

Following the 2020 draft, UNC and Kentucky are now tied at 53 apiece after Tar Heel Cole Anthony was drafted 15th overall by the Orlando Magic and Wildcats Tyrese Maxey (21st to Philadelphia 76ers) and Immanuel Quickley (25th to the Oklahoma City Thunder) were also chosen in the first round.

Neither Duke or UCLA made up any ground, but Kansas added to their first round total when Udoka Azubuike went 27th to the Utah Jazz.

Here’s an opportunity to look back at all 53 Carolina first round draft picks, from Lennie Rosenbluth in 1957 to Cole Anthony this week. We’ll display the list in three different ways: first will be chronological order, then alphabetical order by surname, and finally by draft pick order.

Chronological Order

Year
Player
Draft Spot
NBA Team

1957

Lennie Rosenbluth

6

Philadelphia Warriors

1958

Pete Brennan

4

New York Knicks

1960

Lee Shaffer

5

Syracuse Nationals

1965

Billy Cunningham

4

Philadelphia 76ers

1972

Robert McAdoo

2

Buffalo Braves

1974

Bobby Jones

5

Houston Rockets

1976

Mitch Kupchak

13

Washington Bullets

1977

Walter Davis

5

Phoenix Suns

1977

Tommy LaGarde

9

Denver Nuggets

1978

Phil Ford

2

Kansas City Kings

1979

Dudley Bradley

13

Indiana Pacers

1980

Mike O'Koren

6

New Jersey Nets

1981

Al Wood

4

Atlanta Hawks

1982

James Worthy

1

Los Angeles Lakers

1984

Michael Jordan

3

Chicago Bulls

1984

Sam Perkins

4

Dallas Mavericks

1986

Brad Daugherty

1

Cleveland Cavaliers

1987

Kenny Smith

6

Sacramento Kings

1987

Joe Wolf

13

Los Angeles Clippers

1989

J.R. Reid

5

Charlotte Hornets

1991

Rick Fox

24

Boston Celtics

1991

Pete Chilcutt

27

Sacramento Kings

1992

Hubert Davis

20

New York Knicks

1993

George Lynch

12

Los Angeles Lakers

1994

Eric Montross

9

Boston Celtics

1995

Jerry Stackhouse

3

Philadelphia 76ers

1995

Rasheed Wallace

4

Washington Bullets

1998

Antawn Jamison

4

Toronto Raptors

1998

Vince Carter

5

Golden State Warriors

2001

Brendan Haywood

20

Cleveland Cavaliers

2001

Joseph Forte

21

Boston Celtics

2005

Marvin Williams

2

Atlanta Hawks

2005

Raymond Felton

5

Charlotte Bobcats

2005

Sean May

13

Charlotte Bobcats

2005

Rashad McCants

14

Minnesota Timberwolves

2007

Brandan Wright

8

Charlotte Bobcats

2009

Tyler Hansbrough

13

Indiana Pacers

2009

Ty Lawson

18

Minnesota Timberwolves

2009

Wayne Ellington

28

Minnesota Timberwolves

2010

Ed Davis

13

Toronto Raptors

2012

Harrison Barnes

7

Golden State Warriors

2012

Kendall Marshall

13

Phoenix Suns

2012

John Henson

14

Milwaukee Bucks

2012

Tyler Zeller

17

Dallas Mavericks

2013

Reggie Bullock

25

Los Angeles Clippers

2014

P.J. Hairston

26

Miami Heat

2016

Brice Johnson

25

Los Angeles Clippers

2017

Justin Jackson

15

Portland Trail Blazers

2017

Tony Bradley

28

Los Angeles Lakers

2019

Coby White

7

Chicago Bulls

2019

Cameron Johnson

11

Minnesota Timberwolves

2019

Nassir Little

25

Portland Trail Blazers

2020

Cole Anthony

15

Orlando Magic

Alphabetical Order

Name
Year
Draft Spot
NBA Team

Anthony, Cole

2020

15

Orlando Magic

Barnes, Harrison

2012

7

Golden State Warriors

Bradley, Dudley

1979

13

Indiana Pacers

Bradley, Tony

2017

28

Los Angeles Lakers

Brennan, Pete

1958

4

New York Knicks

Bullock, Reggie

2013

25

Los Angeles Clippers

Carter, Vince

1998

5

Golden State Warriors

Chilcutt, Pete

1991

27

Sacramento Kings

Cunningham, Billy

1965

4

Philadelphia 76ers

Daugherty, Brad

1986

1

Cleveland Cavaliers

Davis, Ed

2010

13

Toronto Raptors

Davis, Hubert

1992

20

New York Knicks

Davis, Walter

1977

5

Phoenix Suns

Ellington, Wayne

2009

28

Minnesota Timberwolves

Felton, Raymond

2005

5

Charlotte Bobcats

Ford, Phil

1978

2

Kansas City Kings

Forte, Joseph

2001

21

Boston Celtics

Fox, Rick

1991

24

Boston Celtics

Hairston, P.J.

2014

26

Miami Heat

Hansbrough, Tyler

2009

13

Indiana Pacers

Haywood, Brendan

2001

20

Cleveland Cavaliers

Henson, John

2012

14

Milwaukee Bucks

Jackson, Justin

2017

15

Portland Trail Blazers

Jamison, Antawn

1998

4

Toronto Raptors

Johnson, Brice

2016

25

Los Angeles Clippers

Johnson, Cameron

2019

11

Minnesota Timberwolves

Jones, Bobby

1974

5

Houston Rockets

Jordan, Michael

1984

3

Chicago Bulls

Kupchak, Mitch

1976

13

Washington Bullets

LaGarde, Tommy

1977

9

Denver Nuggets

Lawson, Ty

2009

18

Minnesota Timberwolves

Little, Nassir

2019

25

Portland Trail Blazers

Lynch, George

1993

12

Los Angeles Lakers

Marshall, Kendall

2012

13

Phoenix Suns

May, Sean

2005

13

Charlotte Bobcats

McAdoo, Robert

1972

2

Buffalo Braves

McCants, Rashad

2005

14

Minnesota Timberwolves

Montross, Eric

1994

9

Boston Celtics

O'Koren, Mike

1980

6

New Jersey Nets

Perkins, Sam

1984

4

Dallas Mavericks

Reid, J.R.

1989

Charlotte Hornets

Rosenbluth, Lennie

1957

6

Philadelphia Warriors

Shaffer, Lee

1960

5

Syracuse Nationals

Smith, Kenny

1987

6

Sacramento Kings

Stackhouse, Jerry

1995

3

Philadelphia 76ers

Wallace, Rasheed

1995

4

Washington Bullets

White, Coby

2019

7

Chicago Bulls

Williams, Marvin

2005

2

Atlanta Hawks

Wolf, Joe

1987

13

Los Angeles Clippers

Wood, Al

1981

4

Atlanta Hawks

Worthy, James

1982

1

Los Angeles Lakers

Wright, Brandan

2007

8

Charlotte Bobcats

Zeller, Tyler

2012

17

Dallas Mavericks

Draft Order

Draft Spot
Player
Year
NBA Teams

1

James Worthy

1982

Los Angeles Lakers

1

Brad Daugherty

1986

Cleveland Cavaliers

2

Robert McAdoo

1972

Buffalo Braves

2

Phil Ford

1978

Kansas City Kings

2

Marvin Williams

2005

Atlanta Hawks

3

Michael Jordan

1984

Chicago Bulls

3

Jerry Stackhouse

1995

Philadelphia 76ers

4

Pete Brennan

1958

New York Knicks

4

Billy Cunningham

1965

Philadelphia 76ers

4

Al Wood

1981

Atlanta Hawks

4

Sam Perkins

1984

Dallas Mavericks

4

Rasheed Wallace

1995

Washington Bullets

4

Antawn Jamison

1998

Toronto Raptors

5

Lee Shaffer

1960

Syracuse Nationals

5

Bobby Jones

1974

Houston Rockets

5

Walter Davis

1977

Phoenix Suns

5

J.R. Reid

1989

Charlotte Hornets

5

Vince Carter

1998

Golden State Warriors

5

Raymond Felton

2005

Charlotte Bobcats

6

Lennie Rosenbluth

1957

Philadelphia Warriors

6

Mike O'Koren

1980

New Jersey Nets

6

Kenny Smith

1987

Sacramento Kings

7

Harrison Barnes

2012

Golden State Warriors

7

Coby White

2019

Chicago Bulls

8

Brandan Wright

2007

Charlotte Bobcats

9

Tommy LaGarde

1977

Denver Nuggets

9

Eric Montross

1994

Boston Celtics

11

Cameron Johnson

2019

Minnesota Timberwolves

12

George Lynch

1993

Los Angeles Lakers

13

Mitch Kupchak

1976

Washington Bullets

13

Dudley Bradley

1979

Indiana Pacers

13

Joe Wolf

1987

Los Angeles Clippers

13

Sean May

2005

Charlotte Bobcats

13

Tyler Hansbrough

2009

Indiana Pacers

13

Ed Davis

2010

Toronto Raptors

13

Kendall Marshall

2012

Phoenix Suns

14

Rashad McCants

2005

Minnesota Timberwolves

14

John Henson

2012

Milwaukee Bucks

15

Justin Jackson

2017

Portland Trail Blazers

15

Cole Anthony

2020

Orlando Magic

17

Tyler Zeller

2012

Dallas Mavericks

18

Ty Lawson

2009

Minnesota Timberwolves

20

Hubert Davis

1992

New York Knicks

20

Brendan Haywood

2001

Cleveland Cavaliers

21

Joseph Forte

2001

Boston Celtics

24

Rick Fox

1991

Boston Celtics

25

Reggie Bullock

2013

Los Angeles Clippers

25

Brice Johnson

2016

Los Angeles Clippers

25

Nassir Little

2019

Portland Trail Blazers

26

P.J. Hairston

2014

Miami Heat

27

Pete Chilcutt

1991

Sacramento Kings

28

Wayne Ellington

2009

Minnesota Timberwolves

28

Tony Bradley

2017

Los Angeles Lakers

Who will be the 54th Carolina first round draft pick? Garrison Brooks? Caleb Love? Day'Ron Sharpe? 

We will wait and find out as the 2020-21 season unfolds. 

