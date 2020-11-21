From Lennie Rosenbluth to Cole Anthony: All 53 UNC First Round NBA Draft Picks
With Cole Anthony’s selection in the first round of the 2020 NBA Draft, he joins a rich history of Tar Heel players whom have gone before him. With that in mind, it’s an appropriate moment to pause and remember the scores of other Carolina players also selected in the NBA Draft’s First Round.
According to the UNC men’s basketball Fact and Records Book, before Wednesday night’s draft, Carolina led the nation in most all-time NBA First Round Draft Picks with 52. Kentucky (51) and Duke (48) each trailed closely, with UCLA (39) a distant fourth, and Kansas (32) the only other team in the 30s.
Following the 2020 draft, UNC and Kentucky are now tied at 53 apiece after Tar Heel Cole Anthony was drafted 15th overall by the Orlando Magic and Wildcats Tyrese Maxey (21st to Philadelphia 76ers) and Immanuel Quickley (25th to the Oklahoma City Thunder) were also chosen in the first round.
Neither Duke or UCLA made up any ground, but Kansas added to their first round total when Udoka Azubuike went 27th to the Utah Jazz.
Here’s an opportunity to look back at all 53 Carolina first round draft picks, from Lennie Rosenbluth in 1957 to Cole Anthony this week. We’ll display the list in three different ways: first will be chronological order, then alphabetical order by surname, and finally by draft pick order.
Chronological Order
Year
Player
Draft Spot
NBA Team
1957
Lennie Rosenbluth
6
Philadelphia Warriors
1958
Pete Brennan
4
New York Knicks
1960
Lee Shaffer
5
Syracuse Nationals
1965
Billy Cunningham
4
Philadelphia 76ers
1972
Robert McAdoo
2
Buffalo Braves
1974
Bobby Jones
5
Houston Rockets
1976
Mitch Kupchak
13
Washington Bullets
1977
Walter Davis
5
Phoenix Suns
1977
Tommy LaGarde
9
Denver Nuggets
1978
Phil Ford
2
Kansas City Kings
1979
Dudley Bradley
13
Indiana Pacers
1980
Mike O'Koren
6
New Jersey Nets
1981
Al Wood
4
Atlanta Hawks
1982
James Worthy
1
Los Angeles Lakers
1984
Michael Jordan
3
Chicago Bulls
1984
Sam Perkins
4
Dallas Mavericks
1986
Brad Daugherty
1
Cleveland Cavaliers
1987
Kenny Smith
6
Sacramento Kings
1987
Joe Wolf
13
Los Angeles Clippers
1989
J.R. Reid
5
Charlotte Hornets
1991
Rick Fox
24
Boston Celtics
1991
Pete Chilcutt
27
Sacramento Kings
1992
Hubert Davis
20
New York Knicks
1993
George Lynch
12
Los Angeles Lakers
1994
Eric Montross
9
Boston Celtics
1995
Jerry Stackhouse
3
Philadelphia 76ers
1995
Rasheed Wallace
4
Washington Bullets
1998
Antawn Jamison
4
Toronto Raptors
1998
Vince Carter
5
Golden State Warriors
2001
Brendan Haywood
20
Cleveland Cavaliers
2001
Joseph Forte
21
Boston Celtics
2005
Marvin Williams
2
Atlanta Hawks
2005
Raymond Felton
5
Charlotte Bobcats
2005
Sean May
13
Charlotte Bobcats
2005
Rashad McCants
14
Minnesota Timberwolves
2007
Brandan Wright
8
Charlotte Bobcats
2009
Tyler Hansbrough
13
Indiana Pacers
2009
Ty Lawson
18
Minnesota Timberwolves
2009
Wayne Ellington
28
Minnesota Timberwolves
2010
Ed Davis
13
Toronto Raptors
2012
Harrison Barnes
7
Golden State Warriors
2012
Kendall Marshall
13
Phoenix Suns
2012
John Henson
14
Milwaukee Bucks
2012
Tyler Zeller
17
Dallas Mavericks
2013
Reggie Bullock
25
Los Angeles Clippers
2014
P.J. Hairston
26
Miami Heat
2016
Brice Johnson
25
Los Angeles Clippers
2017
Justin Jackson
15
Portland Trail Blazers
2017
Tony Bradley
28
Los Angeles Lakers
2019
Coby White
7
Chicago Bulls
2019
Cameron Johnson
11
Minnesota Timberwolves
2019
Nassir Little
25
Portland Trail Blazers
2020
Cole Anthony
15
Orlando Magic
Alphabetical Order
Name
Year
Draft Spot
NBA Team
Anthony, Cole
2020
15
Orlando Magic
Barnes, Harrison
2012
7
Golden State Warriors
Bradley, Dudley
1979
13
Indiana Pacers
Bradley, Tony
2017
28
Los Angeles Lakers
Brennan, Pete
1958
4
New York Knicks
Bullock, Reggie
2013
25
Los Angeles Clippers
Carter, Vince
1998
5
Golden State Warriors
Chilcutt, Pete
1991
27
Sacramento Kings
Cunningham, Billy
1965
4
Philadelphia 76ers
Daugherty, Brad
1986
1
Cleveland Cavaliers
Davis, Ed
2010
13
Toronto Raptors
Davis, Hubert
1992
20
New York Knicks
Davis, Walter
1977
5
Phoenix Suns
Ellington, Wayne
2009
28
Minnesota Timberwolves
Felton, Raymond
2005
5
Charlotte Bobcats
Ford, Phil
1978
2
Kansas City Kings
Forte, Joseph
2001
21
Boston Celtics
Fox, Rick
1991
24
Boston Celtics
Hairston, P.J.
2014
26
Miami Heat
Hansbrough, Tyler
2009
13
Indiana Pacers
Haywood, Brendan
2001
20
Cleveland Cavaliers
Henson, John
2012
14
Milwaukee Bucks
Jackson, Justin
2017
15
Portland Trail Blazers
Jamison, Antawn
1998
4
Toronto Raptors
Johnson, Brice
2016
25
Los Angeles Clippers
Johnson, Cameron
2019
11
Minnesota Timberwolves
Jones, Bobby
1974
5
Houston Rockets
Jordan, Michael
1984
3
Chicago Bulls
Kupchak, Mitch
1976
13
Washington Bullets
LaGarde, Tommy
1977
9
Denver Nuggets
Lawson, Ty
2009
18
Minnesota Timberwolves
Little, Nassir
2019
25
Portland Trail Blazers
Lynch, George
1993
12
Los Angeles Lakers
Marshall, Kendall
2012
13
Phoenix Suns
May, Sean
2005
13
Charlotte Bobcats
McAdoo, Robert
1972
2
Buffalo Braves
McCants, Rashad
2005
14
Minnesota Timberwolves
Montross, Eric
1994
9
Boston Celtics
O'Koren, Mike
1980
6
New Jersey Nets
Perkins, Sam
1984
4
Dallas Mavericks
Reid, J.R.
1989
Charlotte Hornets
Rosenbluth, Lennie
1957
6
Philadelphia Warriors
Shaffer, Lee
1960
5
Syracuse Nationals
Smith, Kenny
1987
6
Sacramento Kings
Stackhouse, Jerry
1995
3
Philadelphia 76ers
Wallace, Rasheed
1995
4
Washington Bullets
White, Coby
2019
7
Chicago Bulls
Williams, Marvin
2005
2
Atlanta Hawks
Wolf, Joe
1987
13
Los Angeles Clippers
Wood, Al
1981
4
Atlanta Hawks
Worthy, James
1982
1
Los Angeles Lakers
Wright, Brandan
2007
8
Charlotte Bobcats
Zeller, Tyler
2012
17
Dallas Mavericks
Draft Order
Draft Spot
Player
Year
NBA Teams
1
James Worthy
1982
Los Angeles Lakers
1
Brad Daugherty
1986
Cleveland Cavaliers
2
Robert McAdoo
1972
Buffalo Braves
2
Phil Ford
1978
Kansas City Kings
2
Marvin Williams
2005
Atlanta Hawks
3
Michael Jordan
1984
Chicago Bulls
3
Jerry Stackhouse
1995
Philadelphia 76ers
4
Pete Brennan
1958
New York Knicks
4
Billy Cunningham
1965
Philadelphia 76ers
4
Al Wood
1981
Atlanta Hawks
4
Sam Perkins
1984
Dallas Mavericks
4
Rasheed Wallace
1995
Washington Bullets
4
Antawn Jamison
1998
Toronto Raptors
5
Lee Shaffer
1960
Syracuse Nationals
5
Bobby Jones
1974
Houston Rockets
5
Walter Davis
1977
Phoenix Suns
5
J.R. Reid
1989
Charlotte Hornets
5
Vince Carter
1998
Golden State Warriors
5
Raymond Felton
2005
Charlotte Bobcats
6
Lennie Rosenbluth
1957
Philadelphia Warriors
6
Mike O'Koren
1980
New Jersey Nets
6
Kenny Smith
1987
Sacramento Kings
7
Harrison Barnes
2012
Golden State Warriors
7
Coby White
2019
Chicago Bulls
8
Brandan Wright
2007
Charlotte Bobcats
9
Tommy LaGarde
1977
Denver Nuggets
9
Eric Montross
1994
Boston Celtics
11
Cameron Johnson
2019
Minnesota Timberwolves
12
George Lynch
1993
Los Angeles Lakers
13
Mitch Kupchak
1976
Washington Bullets
13
Dudley Bradley
1979
Indiana Pacers
13
Joe Wolf
1987
Los Angeles Clippers
13
Sean May
2005
Charlotte Bobcats
13
Tyler Hansbrough
2009
Indiana Pacers
13
Ed Davis
2010
Toronto Raptors
13
Kendall Marshall
2012
Phoenix Suns
14
Rashad McCants
2005
Minnesota Timberwolves
14
John Henson
2012
Milwaukee Bucks
15
Justin Jackson
2017
Portland Trail Blazers
15
Cole Anthony
2020
Orlando Magic
17
Tyler Zeller
2012
Dallas Mavericks
18
Ty Lawson
2009
Minnesota Timberwolves
20
Hubert Davis
1992
New York Knicks
20
Brendan Haywood
2001
Cleveland Cavaliers
21
Joseph Forte
2001
Boston Celtics
24
Rick Fox
1991
Boston Celtics
25
Reggie Bullock
2013
Los Angeles Clippers
25
Brice Johnson
2016
Los Angeles Clippers
25
Nassir Little
2019
Portland Trail Blazers
26
P.J. Hairston
2014
Miami Heat
27
Pete Chilcutt
1991
Sacramento Kings
28
Wayne Ellington
2009
Minnesota Timberwolves
28
Tony Bradley
2017
Los Angeles Lakers
Who will be the 54th Carolina first round draft pick? Garrison Brooks? Caleb Love? Day'Ron Sharpe?
We will wait and find out as the 2020-21 season unfolds.
