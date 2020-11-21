From Lennie Rosenbluth to Cole Anthony: All 53 UNC First Round NBA Draft Picks

With Cole Anthony’s selection in the first round of the 2020 NBA Draft, he joins a rich history of Tar Heel players whom have gone before him. With that in mind, it’s an appropriate moment to pause and remember the scores of other Carolina players also selected in the NBA Draft’s First Round.

According to the UNC men’s basketball Fact and Records Book, before Wednesday night’s draft, Carolina led the nation in most all-time NBA First Round Draft Picks with 52. Kentucky (51) and Duke (48) each trailed closely, with UCLA (39) a distant fourth, and Kansas (32) the only other team in the 30s.

Following the 2020 draft, UNC and Kentucky are now tied at 53 apiece after Tar Heel Cole Anthony was drafted 15th overall by the Orlando Magic and Wildcats Tyrese Maxey (21st to Philadelphia 76ers) and Immanuel Quickley (25th to the Oklahoma City Thunder) were also chosen in the first round.

Neither Duke or UCLA made up any ground, but Kansas added to their first round total when Udoka Azubuike went 27th to the Utah Jazz.

Here’s an opportunity to look back at all 53 Carolina first round draft picks, from Lennie Rosenbluth in 1957 to Cole Anthony this week. We’ll display the list in three different ways: first will be chronological order, then alphabetical order by surname, and finally by draft pick order.

Chronological Order

Year Player Draft Spot NBA Team 1957 Lennie Rosenbluth 6 Philadelphia Warriors 1958 Pete Brennan 4 New York Knicks 1960 Lee Shaffer 5 Syracuse Nationals 1965 Billy Cunningham 4 Philadelphia 76ers 1972 Robert McAdoo 2 Buffalo Braves 1974 Bobby Jones 5 Houston Rockets 1976 Mitch Kupchak 13 Washington Bullets 1977 Walter Davis 5 Phoenix Suns 1977 Tommy LaGarde 9 Denver Nuggets 1978 Phil Ford 2 Kansas City Kings 1979 Dudley Bradley 13 Indiana Pacers 1980 Mike O'Koren 6 New Jersey Nets 1981 Al Wood 4 Atlanta Hawks 1982 James Worthy 1 Los Angeles Lakers 1984 Michael Jordan 3 Chicago Bulls 1984 Sam Perkins 4 Dallas Mavericks 1986 Brad Daugherty 1 Cleveland Cavaliers 1987 Kenny Smith 6 Sacramento Kings 1987 Joe Wolf 13 Los Angeles Clippers 1989 J.R. Reid 5 Charlotte Hornets 1991 Rick Fox 24 Boston Celtics 1991 Pete Chilcutt 27 Sacramento Kings 1992 Hubert Davis 20 New York Knicks 1993 George Lynch 12 Los Angeles Lakers 1994 Eric Montross 9 Boston Celtics 1995 Jerry Stackhouse 3 Philadelphia 76ers 1995 Rasheed Wallace 4 Washington Bullets 1998 Antawn Jamison 4 Toronto Raptors 1998 Vince Carter 5 Golden State Warriors 2001 Brendan Haywood 20 Cleveland Cavaliers 2001 Joseph Forte 21 Boston Celtics 2005 Marvin Williams 2 Atlanta Hawks 2005 Raymond Felton 5 Charlotte Bobcats 2005 Sean May 13 Charlotte Bobcats 2005 Rashad McCants 14 Minnesota Timberwolves 2007 Brandan Wright 8 Charlotte Bobcats 2009 Tyler Hansbrough 13 Indiana Pacers 2009 Ty Lawson 18 Minnesota Timberwolves 2009 Wayne Ellington 28 Minnesota Timberwolves 2010 Ed Davis 13 Toronto Raptors 2012 Harrison Barnes 7 Golden State Warriors 2012 Kendall Marshall 13 Phoenix Suns 2012 John Henson 14 Milwaukee Bucks 2012 Tyler Zeller 17 Dallas Mavericks 2013 Reggie Bullock 25 Los Angeles Clippers 2014 P.J. Hairston 26 Miami Heat 2016 Brice Johnson 25 Los Angeles Clippers 2017 Justin Jackson 15 Portland Trail Blazers 2017 Tony Bradley 28 Los Angeles Lakers 2019 Coby White 7 Chicago Bulls 2019 Cameron Johnson 11 Minnesota Timberwolves 2019 Nassir Little 25 Portland Trail Blazers 2020 Cole Anthony 15 Orlando Magic

Alphabetical Order

Name Year Draft Spot NBA Team Anthony, Cole 2020 15 Orlando Magic Barnes, Harrison 2012 7 Golden State Warriors Bradley, Dudley 1979 13 Indiana Pacers Bradley, Tony 2017 28 Los Angeles Lakers Brennan, Pete 1958 4 New York Knicks Bullock, Reggie 2013 25 Los Angeles Clippers Carter, Vince 1998 5 Golden State Warriors Chilcutt, Pete 1991 27 Sacramento Kings Cunningham, Billy 1965 4 Philadelphia 76ers Daugherty, Brad 1986 1 Cleveland Cavaliers Davis, Ed 2010 13 Toronto Raptors Davis, Hubert 1992 20 New York Knicks Davis, Walter 1977 5 Phoenix Suns Ellington, Wayne 2009 28 Minnesota Timberwolves Felton, Raymond 2005 5 Charlotte Bobcats Ford, Phil 1978 2 Kansas City Kings Forte, Joseph 2001 21 Boston Celtics Fox, Rick 1991 24 Boston Celtics Hairston, P.J. 2014 26 Miami Heat Hansbrough, Tyler 2009 13 Indiana Pacers Haywood, Brendan 2001 20 Cleveland Cavaliers Henson, John 2012 14 Milwaukee Bucks Jackson, Justin 2017 15 Portland Trail Blazers Jamison, Antawn 1998 4 Toronto Raptors Johnson, Brice 2016 25 Los Angeles Clippers Johnson, Cameron 2019 11 Minnesota Timberwolves Jones, Bobby 1974 5 Houston Rockets Jordan, Michael 1984 3 Chicago Bulls Kupchak, Mitch 1976 13 Washington Bullets LaGarde, Tommy 1977 9 Denver Nuggets Lawson, Ty 2009 18 Minnesota Timberwolves Little, Nassir 2019 25 Portland Trail Blazers Lynch, George 1993 12 Los Angeles Lakers Marshall, Kendall 2012 13 Phoenix Suns May, Sean 2005 13 Charlotte Bobcats McAdoo, Robert 1972 2 Buffalo Braves McCants, Rashad 2005 14 Minnesota Timberwolves Montross, Eric 1994 9 Boston Celtics O'Koren, Mike 1980 6 New Jersey Nets Perkins, Sam 1984 4 Dallas Mavericks Reid, J.R. 1989 Charlotte Hornets Rosenbluth, Lennie 1957 6 Philadelphia Warriors Shaffer, Lee 1960 5 Syracuse Nationals Smith, Kenny 1987 6 Sacramento Kings Stackhouse, Jerry 1995 3 Philadelphia 76ers Wallace, Rasheed 1995 4 Washington Bullets White, Coby 2019 7 Chicago Bulls Williams, Marvin 2005 2 Atlanta Hawks Wolf, Joe 1987 13 Los Angeles Clippers Wood, Al 1981 4 Atlanta Hawks Worthy, James 1982 1 Los Angeles Lakers Wright, Brandan 2007 8 Charlotte Bobcats Zeller, Tyler 2012 17 Dallas Mavericks

Draft Order

Draft Spot Player Year NBA Teams 1 James Worthy 1982 Los Angeles Lakers 1 Brad Daugherty 1986 Cleveland Cavaliers 2 Robert McAdoo 1972 Buffalo Braves 2 Phil Ford 1978 Kansas City Kings 2 Marvin Williams 2005 Atlanta Hawks 3 Michael Jordan 1984 Chicago Bulls 3 Jerry Stackhouse 1995 Philadelphia 76ers 4 Pete Brennan 1958 New York Knicks 4 Billy Cunningham 1965 Philadelphia 76ers 4 Al Wood 1981 Atlanta Hawks 4 Sam Perkins 1984 Dallas Mavericks 4 Rasheed Wallace 1995 Washington Bullets 4 Antawn Jamison 1998 Toronto Raptors 5 Lee Shaffer 1960 Syracuse Nationals 5 Bobby Jones 1974 Houston Rockets 5 Walter Davis 1977 Phoenix Suns 5 J.R. Reid 1989 Charlotte Hornets 5 Vince Carter 1998 Golden State Warriors 5 Raymond Felton 2005 Charlotte Bobcats 6 Lennie Rosenbluth 1957 Philadelphia Warriors 6 Mike O'Koren 1980 New Jersey Nets 6 Kenny Smith 1987 Sacramento Kings 7 Harrison Barnes 2012 Golden State Warriors 7 Coby White 2019 Chicago Bulls 8 Brandan Wright 2007 Charlotte Bobcats 9 Tommy LaGarde 1977 Denver Nuggets 9 Eric Montross 1994 Boston Celtics 11 Cameron Johnson 2019 Minnesota Timberwolves 12 George Lynch 1993 Los Angeles Lakers 13 Mitch Kupchak 1976 Washington Bullets 13 Dudley Bradley 1979 Indiana Pacers 13 Joe Wolf 1987 Los Angeles Clippers 13 Sean May 2005 Charlotte Bobcats 13 Tyler Hansbrough 2009 Indiana Pacers 13 Ed Davis 2010 Toronto Raptors 13 Kendall Marshall 2012 Phoenix Suns 14 Rashad McCants 2005 Minnesota Timberwolves 14 John Henson 2012 Milwaukee Bucks 15 Justin Jackson 2017 Portland Trail Blazers 15 Cole Anthony 2020 Orlando Magic 17 Tyler Zeller 2012 Dallas Mavericks 18 Ty Lawson 2009 Minnesota Timberwolves 20 Hubert Davis 1992 New York Knicks 20 Brendan Haywood 2001 Cleveland Cavaliers 21 Joseph Forte 2001 Boston Celtics 24 Rick Fox 1991 Boston Celtics 25 Reggie Bullock 2013 Los Angeles Clippers 25 Brice Johnson 2016 Los Angeles Clippers 25 Nassir Little 2019 Portland Trail Blazers 26 P.J. Hairston 2014 Miami Heat 27 Pete Chilcutt 1991 Sacramento Kings 28 Wayne Ellington 2009 Minnesota Timberwolves 28 Tony Bradley 2017 Los Angeles Lakers

Who will be the 54th Carolina first round draft pick? Garrison Brooks? Caleb Love? Day'Ron Sharpe?

We will wait and find out as the 2020-21 season unfolds.

