Cole Anthony Give Update On His NBA Decision

Cole Anthony is no stranger to the public or media questions; growing up with a high profile dad and attending some of the most prestigious schools have afforded him the opportunity to grow up poised and ready for tough questions.

After finishing his first season as a Tar Heel, Cole Anthony is understandably being asked about his future. In a personal statement, Anthony took to Instagram to give fans an answer,

"A lot of people have been asking me if I am going to declare for the NBA Draft. Anyone who knows me understands that playing in the NBA has been a lifelong dream of mine, but given the pain that America and the world are experiencing at this time, I am going to refrain from making any announcements around that topic. Instead I believe the platform I have been blessed to create because of the game I love so much, should be used for a higher purpose in this moment. (That doesn't mean I will stop being a kid and enjoying social media, Tik Tok, etc.) But living in New York City, the Coronavirus hits hard. My family and I know many people directly affected by the Coronavirus-many hospitalized. A few in critical condition and one who has died. New York City is experiencing the highest number of Coronavirus cases in the United States. So my biggest concern right now is trying to figure out how I can help during this crisis. We are all in this together! Stay safe."

COVID-19 has taken precedent over a lot of things we deem "important" such as sports; luckily, there are athletes who can put things into perspective and show us that there are things more important than a game.

