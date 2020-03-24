AllTarHeels
Top Stories
Basketball
Football

Cole Anthony Give Update On His NBA Decision

Quierra Luck

Cole Anthony is no stranger to the public or media questions; growing up with a high profile dad and attending some of the most prestigious schools have afforded him the opportunity to grow up poised and ready for tough questions. 

After finishing his first season as a Tar Heel, Cole Anthony is understandably being asked about his future. In a personal statement, Anthony took to Instagram to give fans an answer,

Screen Shot 2020-03-24 at 6.48.58 PM

"A lot of people have been asking me if I am going to declare for the NBA Draft. Anyone who knows me understands that playing in the NBA has been a lifelong dream of mine, but given the pain that America and the world are experiencing at this time, I am going to refrain from making any announcements around that topic. Instead I believe the platform I have been blessed to create because of the game I love so much, should be used for a higher purpose in this moment. (That doesn't mean I will stop being a kid and enjoying social media, Tik Tok, etc.) But living in New York City, the Coronavirus hits hard. My family and I know many people directly affected by the Coronavirus-many hospitalized. A few in critical condition and one who has died. New York City is experiencing the highest number of Coronavirus cases in the United States. So my biggest concern right now is trying to figure out how I can help during this crisis. We are all in this together! Stay safe."

COVID-19 has taken precedent over a lot of things we deem "important" such as sports; luckily, there are athletes who can put things into perspective and show us that there are things more important than a game.

Also be sure to follow us on Twitter:

Twitter - @UNConMaven and Quierra Luck at @Quierra_Luck

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

UNC Football on Tik Tok?! Why Making Kids Laugh is Important to the Program

UNC Football has made it their mission to remain active on social media and provide us with a little laugh to brighten the day in dark times.

Quierra Luck

UNC Football Hires Kevin Donnalley as Director of High School Relations

Coach Mack Brown hires UNC football great, Kevin Donnalley, as a crucial part of UNC football program.

Quierra Luck

UNC Head Coach Mack Discusses Maintaining normalcy During a Crisis

Head Coach Mack Brown spoke about maintaining normalcy for athletes; even during a global pandemic.

Quierra Luck

Losing Brice Johnson and Marcus Paige; It was More than just a Shot

Sometimes it's more than just a game. Here's my thoughts on what it meant to the program losing Brice Johnson, Marcus Paige and Joel James.

Quierra Luck

UNC AD on Senior Eligibility, 'Have to do what's Fair and Right'

UNC AD Bubba Cunningham offers resolution to the question looming over the NCAA's head "Are seniors granted an extra year of eligibility?"

Quierra Luck

by

Quierra Luck

How Cole Anthony and Armando Bacot Changed UNC Basketball

Not only have we seen their social media team stepping up their game but also their players. Cole Anthony and Armando Bacot, brought some much needed swag to UNC.

Quierra Luck

by

DurmiteHeel

Tar Heels Overseas: Brice Johnson, 'They Really Stopped Sports...'

Being overseas is tough, add in a global pandemic, it's a whole new ball game. Brice Johnson gives details on what happened to the European League when COVID-19 became serious.

Quierra Luck

Rasheed Wallace Weighs in on the Hot Debate, 'College vs Pro'?

Rasheed Wallace is joining in on a discussion that will never be agreed upon, what level of basketball is better, College or NBA?

Quierra Luck

Music Producer, Duke Professor & Fan 9th Wonder Admits To One Thing UNC Got Right

9th’s views might make you chuckle a little, he can’t even tell you a single Jordan stat during his tenure at UNC, but he will admit, that's the one great thing about UNC.

Quierra Luck

Rewatch: UNC vs Duke, 2019 ACC Tourney Semifinals... Zion Returns.

What was it about Duke that completely shut down UNC around the perimeter?

Quierra Luck