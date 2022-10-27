Skip to main content
Cole Anthony suffers oblique injury Wednesday night

Anthony's return will be determined by further evaluation, per The Athletic.

Former Tar Heel and Orlando Magic guard Cole Anthony suffered an oblique muscle injury Wednesday night. 

Shams Charania of The Athletic reported Thursday morning that Anthony's timetable for return will be determined by further evaluation. He's already missed some time this season, sitting out of the season opener against the Pistons due to an illness. 

In a 103-92 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers, Anthony struggled with scoring, shooting 2-for-10 and 1-for-5 from three for only nine points in 32 minutes. He led his team in assists alongside Franz Wagner with five. 

Anthony started the season strong with 25 points and four three-pointers in a loss against the Hawks. He followed that performance up with 14 points, nine rebounds and six assists against the Celtics, but he hasn't been as successful in the last two contests.

In yet another loss to the Knicks on Monday, Anthony went cold from three, going 0-5 from beyond the arc and only shooting 33% from the field overall. Poor shooting efficiency as well as inconsistency have been issues with the guard in his young career. 

For now, Anthony will not be able to pull himself out of his recent shooting woes, nor will he be able to get his team its first win due to injury. Things aren't looking good for the Magic, who are 0-5 on the season and now down their starting point guard for the near future. 

