UNC Basketball Recruiting: Robert Dillingham Receives Projections for North Carolina Commitment

Class of 2023 point guard Robert Dillingham has received a scholarship offer from Roy Williams and is getting buzz that he will commit to the Tar Heels.

On Christmas Eve, while the rest of the country was hurriedly wrapping presents, waiting by the door for that last Amazon box to arrive, and prepping food for the next day, Roy Williams was offering a scholarship.

The offer he extended was to sophomore Robert Dillingham of Combine Academy in Charlotte, North Carolina. Carolina immediately has an in with Dillingham not just because he’s an in-state prospect, but also because his head coach is none other than Jeff McInnis.

A quick McInnis bio for those unfamiliar: Jeff McInnis played point guard at UNC from 1993-96. He was drafted 37th overall in the 1996 NBA Draft and stayed in the league through the 2007-08 season. In that time he played for the Nuggets, Wizards, Clippers, Trail Blazers, Cavaliers, Nets, and Bobcats. While playing for the Tar Heels, McInnis was a member of the 1,000-point club, finishing with 1,128 points. He also dished out 435 career assists, good for 15th in Carolina history. McInnis was the starting point guard for the 1994-95 team that made the Final Four.

Back to Robert Dillingham, the 2023 four-star prospect is a point guard, just like his coach. He checks in at 6’1” and 160 pounds.

As for ratings, 247Sports hasn’t published their composite rankings for the class of 2023 as of yet, however they have published their own rankings. Dillingham is 10th nationally, fourth at point guard, and second in North Carolina. The only in-state player ranked higher is Huntersville’s Mikey Williams, a combo guard. Dajuan Wagner, Jr. (yes, that Dajuan Wagner’s son) is currently the highest-rated point guard in 2023.

Assistant Coach Steve Robinson has been heading up Dillingham’s recruitment. According to sources, Carolina is Dillingham’s dream school. That being said, the scholarship offer from Roy Williams must’ve been a real dream come true.

In addition to North Carolina the other schools who have offered Dillingham (according to 247Sports and his Instagram page) include Clemson, DePaul, Florida, Kansas, MTSU, North Carolina A&T, Ole Miss, Pittsburgh, SMU, South Florida, Tennessee, Tennessee Tech, Wichita State, and Winthrop.

Despite the distance away from Dillingham actually heading to college, there have already been two Crystal Ball predictions for the young man. Both projections have him going to UNC. One of those two Crystal Balls was logged by Jerry Meyer, 247Sports’ Director of Basketball Scouting.

If Dillingham were to commit to the Tar Heels, he would be the first member of Carolina’s 2023 class, and a great foundation to build off of.

Make sure to check out highlights of Robert Dillingham:

Stay with AllTarHeels for all your recruiting information. We’ll update you on Robert Dillingham’s recruitment as it unfolds, as well as all other North Carolina basketball recruits.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking “Follow” on the top right hand corner of the page.

Send Isaac Schade an email to talk more about this article.

Follow us on Twitter: @SI_Heels | @isaacschade

Please post any comments below!