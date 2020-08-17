Four-Star Guard D'Marco Dunn on UNC, "They See Me Making an Impact Early"

North Carolina has been quiet for the class of 2021 on the recruiting trail. After the class of 2020 gave Roy Williams his best recruiting class in eight years, fans would think that would continue to the following year.

Still, the competition with G-League, mid-major schools, and other blue bloods have only increased as exposure and assurance to the next level becomes more evident.

D'Marco Dunn is high on Williams' list of recruiting. Losing out on five-star guard Kennedy Chandler makes Dunn a top priority.

"They want me there and just how I can fit in their system," Dunn told 247Sports. "I shoot the ball well, and they see me fitting in and making an impact early."

The North Carolina transplant, originally from Tucson, Arizona, has taken North Carolina basketball by storm. Dunn is currently ranked the No. 62 overall prospect for the class of 2021 and No. 12 as an overall shooting guard.

The rising senior is being courted by schools such as Arizona, North Carolina, Clemson, Maryland, Texas, East Carolina, and Georgia. North Carolina extended their offer in May of 2020.

When asked about what makes UNC a top choice, Dunn said it's the ability to go in and be immediate.

"Probably system the most, just the best fit," he said. "I try not to get too caught up in the names and all of that stuff, just whoever is going to showcase me the best."

The 6-foot-4, 180-pound guard has made sure military town, Fayetteville, N.C., knew his name. In his junior year, joining Westover High School, Dunn has averaged 20.4 points, 7.2 rebounds, 2.7 steals, and two assists per game.

In his recent appearance in Rock Hill, S.C., Dunn only wanted one thing, putting respect on his name.

Even with all the hype, Dunn is looking for one thing when it comes to his decision, which school is going to showcase him the best.

According to crystal balls of 247Sports, the showcase will be happening at North Carolina.

