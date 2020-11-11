D'Marco Dunn, Dontrez Styles Sign Letters of Intent With UNC

D’Marco Dunn, a 6-5 guard from Tucson, Ariz., and Dontrez Styles, a 6-7 wing from Kinston, N.C., signed National Letters of Intent to attend the University of North Carolina and play basketball for head coach Roy Williams and the Tar Heels.

Dunn moved to Fayetteville, N.C., in 2019 where he plays at Westover High School for Coach George Stackhouse. He averaged 20.4 points, 7.2 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 2.7 steals and shot 45 percent from three-point range last season. He led Westover to a 30-0 record and conference title.

Dunn was an all-state selection in 2020 and was named PAC 9 Conference, Cumberland County and District Player of the Year.

“D’Marco is a perimeter player who could be a one, two or three, we don’t know yet,” Williams said. “He can really shoot the basketball and has a tremendous work ethic. He’s going to pass a lot of people by who have better ‘ratings’ because of his work ethic. He’s doing that now and will continue to do that in the future. He has a great family behind him and is exactly the kind of young man we want to have in our program.”

Styles played for Coach Perry Tyndall at Kinston High School. He averaged 19.7 points and 11 rebounds as a junior when he led Kinston to a 26-4 record (his teams were 72-16 over the last three seasons).

A four-time honor roll student, Styles was the 2019-20 Eastern Conference Player of the Year, a three-time all-conference selection, all-state honoree and an all-tournament pick at the John Wall Holiday Invitational.

“Dontrez is a young man who really wanted to be a Tar Heel and continues to make us feel like this is a great day for him and our program,” says Williams. “He’s a very athletic three man who is explosive enough to also play the four. He comes from a great family and is the type of young player who is going to get better and better every year. We are thrilled he is a Tar Heel.”