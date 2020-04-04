AllTarHeels
Is Reggie Bullocks' Hype Enough to Draw Kinston Talent, Dontrez Styles, to UNC?

Quierra Luck

If you're not heading to Kinston for some good country cooking, then you're going to see some of North Carolina's best basketball players. Jerry Stackhouse, Reggie Bullock, Cedric Maxwell, and Brandon Ingram all come from what's known as North Carolina's breeding ground for future NBA players, introducing Dontrez Styles.

Just a week ago, Styles was offered a scholarship to Carolina, but it wasn't the hype of his announcement that got Carolina fans riled up, but the tweet from UNC basketball alum, Reggie Bullock.

Styles evaluation via 247Sports, 

Styles is a versatile combo forward that plays with tremendous energy. Styles is quick off his feet, and an impressive all around athlete. At this stage, Styles is in between forward spots, although defensively he can guard both positions in college. He's a tremendous rebounder that uses his athleticism well in the paint. He plays hard, competes and attempts to block everything in the paint. He plays a tough, physical brand of basketball. Styles is a straight line driver and his ball handling and long-range shooting are areas for improvement. That said, he has gained confidence as a shooter from mid-range.

The 6'6 power forward is receiving attention from more than 30 schools and just about every ACC contender, UNC, Clemson, Maryland, NC State, Pitt, and Wake Forest. The 4-star prospect is one of the few student-athletes that have been offered from UNC; Trevor Keels, Patrick Baldwin, Harrison Ingram, Paolo Banchero, and Chet Holmgren are amongst those asked to continue their collegiate career with Carolina. And while none of them have committed, this upcoming year will set a precedent for what's to come for UNC. Can Coach Williams handle multiple one and dones? More importantly, is Carolina ready for the one and done culture?

