AllTarHeels
Top Stories
Basketball
Football

Michael Jordan vs Patrick Ewing, Who are You Taking?

Quierra Luck

Can you imagine the Heels during the 1981-1984 seasons if they had both Michael Jordan and Patrick Ewing along with James Worthy, Sam Perkins, Brad Daugherty, and a host of other talented players during that time-span? Fans would've really been spoiled, and it almost happened. One of those players, Patrick Ewing, decided that UNC wasn't the college home for him and he ultimately went to Georgetown, but what happened on his recruiting visit? Of course, Roy Williams has a story for that too.

To give some background at this time, Patrick Ewing and Michael Jordan, both high schoolers, Ewing from Cambridge Rindge and Latin School, and Jordan from Laney High, both just so happened to have the same recruiting weekend. It's also probably the first time those two battled against one another,

"That was one of my great stories," Williams said, "because they were there the same weekend. Two prospects on campus that were pretty good. So I'm taking them over to the football game, and so we took Smith's meeting with them in Carmichael, where we played at that time. And so we'd go down on the court to go walk out the back door to go to the football game. And the basketball's there, and Michael says, we've got a couple of minutes. I said, yeah, so he starts messing with Patrick and backing him down and then faking him, shooting, and he's just laughing at Patrick."

"Patrick's going 25%, and I mean maybe not even that, but they have street clothes on. And so at one point, Patrick had had enough, and he got the ball, and he backed Michael down, one dribble, two dribbles and then turned and about broke the backboard, dunked it on his head. And Michael said, you ready to go, Coach?"

Jordan hated losing even in a random pick-up game... in high school.

And before you answer, this is what Ewing thought on the almost perfect lineup,

"Imagine that team; If I had gone there, it would have been myself, Michael, Worthy, Perkins. That would have been a hell of a front line."

Those two grew up to be in the NBA's top 50 players and met each other over 70 times in their career. One has to wonder, at 16/17 years old did they envision the life they have now. 

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page.

Also be sure to like us on Twitter: @UNConMaven and Quierra Luck @Quierra_Luck

Please post any comments below! 

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Kerwin Walton is Officially a Tar Heel; Signs National Letter of Intent

UNC Basketball announced today that four-star prospect, Kerwin Walton, is officially a Tar Heel.

Quierra Luck

Kennedy Chandler Blogs on SI: Top 5, Quarantine and Training

Sports Illustrated hands over the keys to Kennedy Chandler as he documents his decision to choosing his collegiate home.

Quierra Luck

At What Point Did Michael Jordan Become the Best Player at UNC?

We get it, Michael Jordan was the best but when did it become apparent during his freshman year at UNC? James Worthy says it only took two weeks.

Quierra Luck

Marvin Williams, 'Playing for Carolina Was The Most Fun I Had Playing Basketball; I Didn't Want to Leave'

Former Tar Heel Marvin Williams dives into his decision to attend college and why leaving UNC was hard.

Quierra Luck

Keeshawn Silver, "Coach Brown is Building Something Special at UNC"

Keeshawn Silver can be seen on social media expressing his pride in becoming a Tar Heel. In a recent interview, Silver explains what made him choose Carolina and how important Mack Brown has been.

Quierra Luck

Roy Williams on G-League, 'There's No Perfect Rule for Everybody'

In his appearance with Dan Patrick, Roy Williams spoke on the G-League and believed that every kid's decision is going to be different because no experience is the same.

Quierra Luck

Magic Johnson Shares the Story Behind Michael Jordan's 'Shrug Game'

And of course it's behind Michael Jordan losing a game to Magic Johnson the night before. If it's one thing that fuels Jordan, it's losing.

Quierra Luck

UNC Commit Drake Maye Responds to Will Shipley, "See You in the ACC Championship"

After being intensely recruited by some of the best programs in the nation, Will Shipley verbally commits to Clemson

Quierra Luck

UNC Football Receives Largest Gift in History

The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill will name the field at Kenan Memorial Stadium to honor a member of a family passionate about Carolina Football

Quierra Luck

Roy Williams, "I was Walking on Air" Following Recruitment Visit with Zion Williamson

Can you imagine Zion Williamson in Carolina Blue? According to Roy Williams, he thought he had pretty good chance to score the big man.

Quierra Luck