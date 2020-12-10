Podcast: UNC May Have Lost to Iowa But David Noel Hooks Fans With This News

The Heels lost to Iowa, 90-83 but morally this was a strong loss by North Carolina that gives fans hope for a sound future. 2005 NCAA Champion and former Tar Heel David Noel breaks down the Heels loss and Coach K's comments.

Welcome to Season 3:Episode 9 of 'The Player And The Fan' featuring David Noel III and Quierra Luck.

They are excited to bring you an official podcast highlighting both, equally important, sporting elements, the player and the Fan. They will declare their viewpoints weekly, featuring various sporting topics and games around the ACC, specifically North Carolina.

Welcome to the new season! David and Quierra are happy to welcome you back with more hot topics, debates, and of course, featuring special guests.

This year has been incredibly difficult for all of us. As we try and navigate our way through elections, racial injustice, and political division, the duo hopes to provide you with a short escape full of laughs, David's dramatic storytelling, and of course, analysis of the upcoming college basketball season.

In episode nine, the duo finally discusses an active college basketball season! The season just began, and North Carolina is already feeling the consequences of not having a preseason. David and Quierra break down the Heels recent trip to Iowa City to play against the Iowa Hawkeyes. The Heels lost, 90-83, but morally this was a strong loss by North Carolina that gives fans hope for a sound future. In addition, they discuss Coach K's comments, ACC/B1G TEN Challenge, and answer fan questions.

Sit back, choose your side, and enjoy the dialogue! Make sure you let your voice be heard! Are you with The Player or The Fan?!

