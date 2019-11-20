Five Things to Watch as UNC Meets Elon

In its final tune-up before heading for warmer weather, North Carolina plays host to Elon at the Smith Center on Wednesday night (8:30 p.m., RSN).

Here’s what to watch for as the Tar Heels (3-0) meet the rebuilding Phoenix (2-2):

Even-Keeled

As we discussed more in-depth here, Christian Keeling finally showed some of his offensive potential on Friday, finishing with 9 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists and 2 blocks to go with 3 turnovers.

An offensive dynamo at Charleston Southern, Keeling said he came in with a different approach in the win over GWU, instead relying on his defense to help create opportunities on the other end.

Overall, it was clear Keeling was more involved in every aspect of the game, and perhaps most telling was the disappointment from the Carolina bench when he passed on an open 3-point attempt.

Keeling has every opportunity to be the Tar Heels’ second scorer behind Cole Anthony, and the sooner someone fills that role, the better.

New Beginnings

Carolina has yet to get off to a great start in a game this season, having led once, tied once and trailing once. In all, the Tar Heels and opponents are an even 42-42 in the first 10 minutes, including a nine-point effort in Friday’s win over Gardner-Webb.

“That’s not North Carolina basketball,” guard Andrew Platek said.

In every game, Carolina has come out halftime with more emotion and eventually made a decisive run to put opponents away.

Against an overmatched opponent, there’s no reason the Tar Heels shouldn’t put it away early and allow Roy Williams to work through some lineup combinations ahead of the Battle 4 Atlantis.

Be Big, Bacot

After Armando Bacot posted his first double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds, neither he or Williams were satisfied with the effort.

Bacot graded it a “C,” and Williams believed it to be less than that, largely because of three turnovers that occurred because he kept bringing the ball down low in the post rather than immediately going up strong.

“I thought he should have had 100; you cannot completely turn the ball over five or six times or lose it and sometimes get it back,” Williams said.

Bacot has shown flashes of his offensive ability and touch around the bucket, but he insists that’s just the tip of the iceberg.

“12 and 11 looks good on paper I’m a lot better than that,” he said. “I honestly haven’t shown y’all anything. I’ll get better, though.”

Deceptive Defense

Carolina’s defense ranks 10 nationally in efficiency per KenPom.com, but those numbers could be set up for a shift in the near future if shots start falling for opponents.

So far, opponents are shooting 23.2 percent from 3-point range and 44.7 percent on 2-point attempts, which in many cases, haven’t had a lot to do with the defense as the Tar Heels have been the beneficiary of opponents missing wide-open shots.

Overall, the defense hasn’t generated easy baskets because of its inability to force turnovers, where it currently ranks 340 of 353 teams nationally in defensive turnover rate and 277 in steal rate. It hasn’t been particular disruptive in forcing non-steal turnovers either, ranking 345 nationally.

Against one of the nation’s worst shooting teams, Carolina should be free to ratchet up the pressure and cause more havoc.

About UNC

As already alluded to, Elon has some challenges this season as it begins its rebuild, and so far, it’s had a hard time putting the ball in the basket or stopping opponents from doing it inside.

With that said, this game is all about Carolina playing to its standard — one it hasn’t achieved this season — and delivering a complete, 40-minute domination on Tuesday night.

Williams was clearly upset with his team after Friday night’s victory and players echoed that sentiment about playing for more than just winning a game.

There’s a massive challenge coming in the Bahamas next week and the Tar Heels absolutely have to take advantage of this opportunity to fine-tune the offense before possibly meeting a top-10 opponent in Nassau.