Former Tar Heel Cole Anthony Shines in Preseason Debut

Entering his third season in the NBA, former Tar Heel point guard Cole Anthony has established himself as the top scoring option for the Orlando Magic. After a strong sophomore campaign in which he led the team in both scoring and assists, Anthony is hoping to replicate his production and continue developing alongside the cast of young draft picks.

In his preseason debut on Monday, Anthony did just that against the Memphis Grizzlies, recording a team-high 17 points and six rebounds, while shooting 6-of-10 from the field and 4-of-8 from three.

Despite the 109-97 loss in which the Magic coughed up the basketball 23 times, the former five-star recruit is using the defeat as a lesson as we inch closer to the regular season.

"I'm glad we got to go up against them in the first game. This gives us a good feel for what the NBA is," said Anthony after the game when speaking to the media. "That's a team that is at the top of the top and we got to see that day one. We get to learn from that, get better, and get to see where we're at."

Although Anthony led the Magic in scoring and finished second on the roster with 5 rebounds, head coach Jamahl Mosley was pleased with his passing and decision-making.

"I think there were times he did a very good job of trying to find the open man," said Mosley.

With former No. 1 overall pick Markelle Fultz recovering from a fractured toe in his left foot, Anthony will be competing to keep his starting spot at the point guard position, but he is confident in his game and his ability to make an impact.

"I'm uber-confident, that's not even a question," said Anthony. "I feel phenomenal, my body feels good. I feel good about my game and I'm confident I can help this team and I'm confident this team is going to be able to make something happen."

The Magic will return to the court on Thursday to continue preseason play when they travel to San Antonio to take on the Spurs.