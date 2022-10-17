Skip to main content
Four-star Zayden High commits to UNC

The UNC basketball program got some huge news out of the 2023 recruiting class. 

Four-star forward Zayden High out of Spring Branch, Texas committed to the Tar Heels on Sunday night. High, ranked 60th in the ESPN 100, chose UNC over finalists Arkansas, Michigan, Texas and Villanova. 

The 6'9, 225 pound forward competes for AZ Compass Prep out of Chandler, Arizona. He's an athletic stretch four with a versatile skillset, including three-point shooting, glass cleaning, and rim protection. 

High is the Tar Heels' second commitment out of the 2023 class, following five-star New Jersey guard Simeon Wilcher who committed to Hubert Davis and company in 2021. 

"I just felt like it was home right when I stepped on campus on my official visit," said High. "Coach Davis treated me and my family well out there, so it's just only a matter of time."

With the addition of High, North Carolina now possesses the No. 20 overall class and the fourth best recruiting class in the ACC.

