Why Jeremiah Francis' Decision to Transfer Makes Perfect Sense

Why would Jeremiah Francis transfer?

A question fans have been asking since the sudden and unexpected announcement of his decision to enter the NCAA transfer portal. The Ohio native was thought to be the perfect back-up to incoming freshmen, but something made him change his mind about the university, and it's not as deep as you think.

Francis revealed in a statement that he wants the opportunity to play,

“I am just looking for a new home and a great school academically. Most of all, I just want an opportunity to play.”

Coach Roy Williams took a risk on a kid with multiple injuries; he missed his junior and senior years in high school due to those injuries, which resulted in his absence from the start of the 2019-2020 basketball season. As a freshman, Francis played in just 16 of 33 games; he got his first start on December 30, 2019, the night Williams won game number 879 and tied his mentor, Coach Dean Smith.

In those 16 games, three of which he started, Francis averaged 3.3 points and 1.6 assists while shooting 22.7% from the field. His inability to have consistent shooting stunted his growth in rotation and, as a result, only averaged 13.6 minutes per game.

Still, with Brandon Huffman heading to Jacksonville State, fans are beginning to wonder why the sudden choice to drop a top college basketball program. The answer is easy; there are five of them, Caleb Love, RJ Davis, Day'ron Sharpe, Walker Kessler, and Puff Johnson. Their decision to transfer is a smart move. No one wants to think Williams is ruining a program that results in players leaving, especially freshmen, and he's not.

What you're seeing is the result of having a high recruiting class. Huffman and Francis were three-star recruits who would've been seeing a decrease in minutes due to five-star prospects. The duo was barely getting 15 mins a game, with this class, they would've seen those minutes cut in half.

Francis' father, Jerry Francis, echoed his son's sentiments and states, that Carolina was all positive, his son just wants the opportunity to help a team going forward,

“Everything is positive with North Carolina, but he is looking for a situation where he can perform and be in a position to help his new team going forward. He is open to any level of college basketball and location won't matter either. It is just about a chance to compete going forward.”

Understandably, it's tough to see players leave a program you're attached to, but one has to understand these kids want a future, and they want to be seen. Huffman and Francis have the chance to go to lower-profile schools, develop, and get the playing time they deserve. As a result, be seen by professional scouts for the NBA or possibly overseas. If UNC received the recruits they were supposed to in earlier seasons, Huffman and Francis probably would've never been in a Carolina uniform. It's tough to hear, but it's true. The academic allegations left a nasty cloud over UNC that resulted in the loss of top recruits.

If you, the fan, want top recruits, these are the consequences. Unfortunately, can't have your cake and eat it too.

Huffman and Francis both committed to a college basketball program when others wouldn't, and for that, they will forever be praised in Chapel Hill. But when the writing is on the wall, you have to acknowledge your place and realize playing sports is a business. Putting yourself in the best position possible is your responsibility, and it seems like those two made an incredibly tough decision for their livelihoods.

They'll always be Tar Heels.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page.

Also be sure to like us on Twitter: @UNConMaven and Quierra Luck @Quierra_Luck

Please post any comments below!