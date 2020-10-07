SI.com
Garrison Brooks: What to Expect When You're Expecting

DavisMWallace

The last time we saw Garrison Brooks on the court, he was posting 18 points and grabbing four rebounds in a blowout loss to Syracuse during the 2nd round of the 2020 ACC Tournament. Despite the ACC and NCAA Tournaments being canceled, North Carolina’s Tournament bid was a pipe dream - at best. 

For the Tar Heels last season, the one undeniable constant was their junior forward, Garrison Brooks. While sustaining various injuries, he was unstoppable in his endeavors and managed to play 32 of the 33 games and started in 31! Not only was Brooks the best defender on the team, but he averaged career highs in multiple areas: points, rebounds, assists, minutes, and free-throw percentage. Had it not been for North Carolina’s deplorable record, Brooks would’ve been First Team ALL ACC and ACC Defensive Player of the Year paired with his Most Improved Award! 

What should we expect out of Brooks for his senior campaign? 

Expect greatness! 

Expect him to be the best defender on the team who will set a strong example for the freshmen big men Walker Kessler and Day’Ron Sharpe. With so much depth and height on this year’s team, expect Brooks’ numbers to decrease but increase value! Brooks will still be a vocal leader on defense and will be in the right defensive position to do so. 

Expect leadership! 

Brooks will be the defensive player of the game and win the awards reflective of such! Expect Brooks to flirt with a triple-double, yet ultimately have a 20-20 game! He is not only driven by it being his final year at Chapel Hill but redemption for last season’s shortcomings. 

Expect a legend! 

Brooks is setting himself to have his jersey in the rafters after leading the Tar Heels to at least the 2nd round of the NCAA Tournament. What if there isn’t a 2021 Tournament? That’s just a day that college basketball fans can’t even fathom coming to fruition. 

