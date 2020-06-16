AllTarHeels
Former Tar Heel Danny Green Proposes to Girlfriend, Bali Bashen

Quierra Luck

Love is still undefeated. 

Former Tar Heel and current LA Laker, Danny Green, proposed to his girlfriend of five years, Bali Bashen, Sunday afternoon at on the beach at Seaside Park, California. Green announced his news via is Instagram, 

The caption reads, 

"Sorry it took so long babe! Just wanted to be able to get you the ring you deserved and couldn’t afford it until now. Love you with all my heart and I'm so lucky to have had you by my side these past 5 years... many more years to come! Here’s to forever!"

And her response? As loving as you'd expect, 

"To My Fiancé, I’ve admired you as a friend for two years, I’ve loved you for half a decade as my boyfriend, and now I can’t believe you are my future husband!! I will continue to reminisce about the countless good times in our past, fully enjoy our present, and positively embrace our future. Happy 5 year anniversary to my FIANCE´!! I will love you forever."

Green's comments are full of congratulations from former and current Heels as he ventures into a commitment with a forever teammate. 

