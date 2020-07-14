AllTarHeels
Former Tar Heel Harrison Barnes Test Positive for COVID-19

Quierra Luck

Former Tar Heel and current Sacramento King small forward, Harrison Barnes, has tested positive for COVID-19. Barnes tested positive before joining his team to Orlando to finish the 2019-2020 NBA season. He shared the news on his social media.

Barnes wrote,

"Prior to the team leaving last week, I tested positive for Covid-19. I've been primarily asymptomatic and am doing well. I'm quarantined and am abiding by the safety protocol until I'm cleared for action. I hope to rejoin my team in Orlando when it is safe to do so! Stay safe out there."

The good news is that Barnes is asymptomatic and is at home resting. He is the fourth King to test positive; Buddy Hield, Jabari Parker, and Alex Len tested positive for the virus. Hield and Parker have reported to Orlando but must retake the test and result in negative before they can fully rejoin their team. Recently, Richaun Holmes had to self-quarantine due to breaking the bubble to pick food from delivery, restarting his 10-day quarantine mandate.

During his two seasons at UNC, Barnes averaged 16.4 points, 1.3 assists, and 5.5 rebounds. The Iowa native was ACC Rookie of the year, ninth in school history, and First-Team All-ACC his sophomore year. Following his teammates, Tyler Zeller, Kendall Marshall, and John Henson, Barnes declared the draft following his sophomore year. The Golden State Warriors drafted him as the seventh overall pick in the 2012 NBA Draft. 

In April, Barnes and his wife, Brittany, donated $40,000 to fund weekly groceries for disadvantaged families and seniors for May. Their donation provided weekly meals to families identified by community organizations as susceptible to the country's current climate. The Barnes family partnered with The Center at Sierra Health Foundation, the Black Child Legacy Campaign (BCLC), and the seven BCLC community partner organizations.

