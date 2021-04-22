BasketballFootballOther SportsSI.com
Hubert Davis on Brady Manek

Stretch four will use fifth year with Tar Heels
Brady Manek officially signed with the Tar Heels, which meant coach Hubert Davis could discuss his newest player. 

 “Brady is the perfect player for what we wanted and what we needed,” Davis said. “We needed a player that had size, but from an offensive standpoint, had the versatility to score around the basket with either hand and be just as effective on the perimeter. And that’s what Brady has done for four seasons at Oklahoma. He’s not just a shooter, even though he’s a great three-point shooter. He can handle the ball, can put it on the floor and make plays and is an excellent passer. Plus, he’s a really good defender and rebounder.”  

North Carolina added to its frontcourt on Friday, when Oklahoma graduate transfer Brady Manek announced he was transferring to play his fifth collegiate year with the Tar Heels.

The 6-foot-9, 231-pound Manek played four years with the Sooners, starting 111 of 122 games. In his final year in Norman, Manek averaged 10.8 points per game, 5.0 rebounds and 0.8 assists, down from his career averages of 12.0 ppg and 5.6 rebounds.

Manek is taking advantage of the extra year of eligibility the NCAA allowed all players due to the pandemic last season.

Manek was the third leading scorer for Oklahoma this season, as he battled a positive COVID test and a change in his role with the team. While he was out due to a positive test, Oklahoma switched to a small lineup, which meant that he was moved to center when he returned to the floor.

Manek becomes the tallest and heaviest player on the UNC roster. The Tar Heels saw big men Walker Kessler and Garrison Brooks transfer, while Armando Bacot and Day’Ron Sharpe are testing NBA Draft waters. Bacot is likely the player with the highest odds of returning from that quartet.

Manek gives the Tar Heels a potential stretch four. He was second on Oklahoma in made threes and three-point percentage last season while also finishing third on the team in rebounding average.

UNC coach Hubert Davis also added forward Justin McKoy in his first week on the job and hopes to add Creighton’s Christian Bishop, who has narrowed his transfer destinations to UNC, Texas or Kansas    

Hubert Davis on Brady Manek

