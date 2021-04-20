Hubert Davis on Virginia Transfer Justin McKoy

Justin McKoy offically signed with the Tar Heels, and head coach Hubert Davis was able to comment on his newest player.

“I’ve always wanted a player like Justin,” Davis said. “He’s a versatile 4, someone who can play small and power forward. When we scout other teams, that has been one type of player that has caused us problems. A player who can post up a smaller guy or take a bigger defender out on the perimeter and drive or shoot. Defensively, Justin has the ability to switch all ball screens, is a great rebounder and plays with tremendous effort. I will never have to coach effort with him. I think he’s a great player, but an even better kid. He loves to work hard, cares about people and about being a great teammate and he loves his family. His parents have always been Tar Heel fans and this is a place where he wants to be.”

North Carolina head coach Hubert Davis won his first recruiting battle since taking over for Roy Williams, when Virginia transfer Justin McKoy chose to finish his career with the Tar Heels.

McKoy originally signed with Penn State during his senior year of high school, then decommitted in the spring. North Carolina offered him a scholarship less than a week before he committed to Virginia. The 6-foot-8, 225 pound forward played limited time in his two years with the Cavaliers. He averaged 1.0 ppg and 7.4 minutes in 14 games as a freshman. In his sophomore year, McKoy played in 19 games, starting four. He averaged 11.3 minutes and 3.5 ppg.

He saw his minutes increase as his sophomore year wore on and was an accurate shooter, able to hit from three and work inside.

McKoy will have three years of eligibility, due to the NCAA’s extra year granted this season.

With Garrison Brooks, Walker Kessler, Walker Miller and Sterling Manley all graduating or entering the transfer portal, and Day’Ron Sharpe and Armando Bacot declaring for the NBA Draft, McKoy is one of three remaining Tar Heels at 6-foot-8, along with Leaky Black and Puff Johnson. McKoy is also the heaviest remaining Tar Heel by 20 pounds.

McKoy announced the decision on his Twitter page, tweeting photos of himself in a UNC uniform with the message “GDTBATH (Great day to be a Tar Heel). It was just meant to be.”

When Davis was introduced as coach earlier this week, he promised to be active in recruiting the transfer portal.