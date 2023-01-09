Skip to main content
Hubert Davis provides injury update on Pete Nance

Bob Donnan/USA Today Sports

The Tar Heel big man has missed 78 of the last 80 minutes of game action after leaving Wednesday's matchup against Wake Forest.

North Carolina forward Pete Nance missed the Tar Heels' 81-64 victory over Notre Dame on Saturday. This came just three days after he left Wednesday night's game with a lower back injury two minutes into North Carolina's win over Wake Forest.

With a road contest in Charlottesville against Virginia looming, head coach Hubert Davis provided an update on the status of the Northwestern transfer.

During his media availability via Zoom on Monday, Davis announced that Nance would be a game-time decision, but that he is "doing all he can to play on Tuesday."

Nance 'appears to be trending in the right direction' according to Davis, as the Tar Heels face their toughest game up to this point of the season.

Excluding his brief appearance against the Demon Deacons, Nance is averaging 11.7 points and 6.5 rebounds, while shooting 50 percent from the field and 78 percent from the charity stripe.

While the slow pace of play by the Cavaliers lends itself to benefit Nance, it remains a 50/50 chance that he is available for North Carolina tomorrow.

The Tar Heels will look to move to 4-2 in ACC play and extend their winning streak to three games on Tuesday night against No. 13 Virginia.

