Hubert Davis to Roy Williams: Keep Your Office

Hubert Davis has taken over as North Carolina head coach, but that doesn’t mean he’ll be taking over the big office at the Smith Center.

“I didn’t have an argument … I had a disagreement with Coach (Roy) Williams today,” he said. “When I heard Coach Williams was in his office and he was looking at pictures, I went to see him. I told him first thing, ‘Leave all the pictures up. This is your office.’ I told him this for two reasons: This is his office. This is his home, and I want Coach Williams, Mrs. Williams … I want all his children and grandchildren, when they come to games, I want them to go into his office. I want them to go home. I don’t want that to change.”

“The second reason is selfishly,” he continued. “That’ll make me think he’s still here. I remember coming back in the summer and Coach (Dean) Smith’s office was in the basement, and I didn’t like that. I wanted him to be in the office. I don’t like the idea of me being in Coach Williams’ office. I want him to come back, and I want him to sit in his couches and his chair.”

But wouldn’t Davis prefer the perks of the position, which include the big office?

“An office is an office,” he said. “I’ve had my office for nine years, and I’ve really enjoyed it. It’s beautiful. It’s more than what I need. There’s a phone in there. There’s a desk, a couch and a TV. Everything I need is supplied there. The other thing I need is the presence of Coach Williams around me. It’s just something I want and something I need.”