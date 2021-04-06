Hubert Davis Wants to Keep Walker Kessler at UNC

New UNC coach Hubert Davis promised that the Tar Heels would begin recruiting the transfer portal. That includes going after Tar Heel freshman Walker Kessler, who entered the portal after his first season. The seven footer averaged 4.4 ppg and 3.2 rebounds but saw his playing time increase as the year went on and had an eight block game late in the year.

Kessler has attracted interest from top programs, including Kentucky and Gonzaga, but he has yet to choose a final destination, perhaps leaving the door open for North Carolina’s retention efforts.

Kessler's return would be a significant feather in the new coach’s cap, following a strong performance in his first meeting with the media at the Smith Center on Tuesday

"I want Walker here," Davis said at his introductory press conference. "He's a Carolina guy. I've enjoyed being one of his coaches last year. He's a wonderful kid. Can't think of anybody better to be around. A unbelievable, charismatic personality. Somebody that just wants to get better and work every day. Kessler is a Carolina guy. I sent him a text last night, and I have a phone call with him later today. And what I'm going to tell him is I want him back here at Carolina. He's a Tar Heel, he's always a Tar Heel, he needs to come back here, and this is the right place for him. We would love to have Walker Kessler and his family back in Chapel Hill and back at UNC."