Vince Carter on Dunking Over Julius Peppers, 'LOL Wow My Bad'

UNC is not short of a list of athletic and legendary players. Eric Montross, George Lynch, Tyler Hansbrough, Marvin Williams, Jerry Stackhouse, and the list goes on! But there's one player in particular who consistently stands out amongst the rest when his name is being put amongst Carolina greats, and that's Julius Peppers. Peppers is such a massive standout because of his ability to become not only a basketball star but also football. Peppers is joined by 14 other athletes who competed in two sports, such as Ronald Curry, Greg Little, Ed Sutton, and Charles Waddell, all who were drafted by the NFL.

During his time at UNC, Peppers was an All-American, Bednarki Award, the Chevrolet National Defensive Player of the Year award, Lombardi Award for the outstanding college lineman of the year and an ACC regular-season champion (basketball). And some of these awards were won in the same year. Talk about one of the greatest UNC athletes.

Like most of us, Peppers has touched base in every single part of his house since being quarantined due to COVID-19, but he came across a priceless video he had with Vince Carter.

Carter, who also attended UNC, tweeted back,

Carter and Peppers didn't attend Carolina during the same period; Peppers arrived the year Carter left. Carter's time at UNC was legendary for his dunks, and he played alongside players such as Antwan Jamison, Shammond Williams, and Ed Cota. During his time at Carolina, UNC was ACC title Champions and made back to back appearances in the Final four. He was honored with First Team All-ACC and second-team All-American in 1998.

Carter has 'allegedly' retired this year but due to pandemic COVID-19 cutting the NBA season short, no one officially knows if this was his last round.

Peppers retired in 2018; ending it where it all started with the Carolina Panthers.

Rumors have been rampant about the intense pick-up games in Chapel Hill during the summer when players return. Not only are the pick-up games serious, but the alumni players also push the incoming Tar Heels making them earn their spot to play against them.

If the ACC needed any content during quarantine, former players discuss their Chapel Hill return would do numbers!