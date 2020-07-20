Former Tar Heel Justin Watts Announces Signing with Dutch Basketball Team, Donar

Former Tar Heel Justin Watts announced the continuation of his professional basketball career on his social media. He will be returning to the Dutch Basketball league playing for Donar, located in the Netherlands.

"Well, I signed with Donar, who plays in a Basketball Champions League, so it was a great opportunity to get back in Champions League, which is one of the highest levels in Europe competition-wise." Watts said in a phone interview with Sports Illustrated, "And going into my ninth year; it's just been a continuous process of coming home, staying focused, enjoying myself with coming home and staying focused, staying in shape year-round."

The 2009 National Champion spent four seasons with North Carolina, increasing his playing time as his leadership and strength evolved. The versatile Durham native played in multiple spots for Coach Williams, ranging from point guard to power forward. Though he didn't spend much time on the court, Watts' contribution or athleticism was the punch Williams needed in games. Notably, Watts' most memorable play comes during the final minutes of the 2009 National Championship scoring the last two points against Michigan State.

After graduating from North Carolina, Watts has spent the last nine years showcasing his superior athleticism and skill. He played with teams such as Rockhampton Rockets, Mineros de Caborca, Takamatsu Five Arrows, Al Gharafa Doha, Fribourg Olympic Basket, Alaska Aces, and MKS Dąbrowa Górnicza.

Watts continued his championship streak with an All-Star recognition in 2013 and a BJ League champion in 2015. Impressively, during his time with the Alaska Aces, Watts scored 62 points and 26 rebounds during his two-game stint with the team due to a calf injury. Returning overseas, specifically to the Netherlands, will be like returning home.

"I've also played in Amsterdam before (with Heroes Den Bosch), where I'm going to be at, back in 2016, so there's going to be a little welcome home as well, so it should be good."

Like many others, COVID-19 ended his season early, but Watts used the time to reshift his focus to tackling year nine healthier than ever before.

"The quarantine was actually a blessing in disguise because last year I was pretty banged up with a couple of nagging injuries, not big ones, just little nagging injuries. Like any other athlete, when you sit down for too long, you feel like you're getting behind, so the quarantine was able to let me sit and rest, so I feel like it added a couple more years onto my playing career."

He doesn't take the significance lightly. Watts is aware of the opportunity in front of him to continue his career at a high level.

"But yeah, just staying focused will be a great opportunity for me in year nine, year 30. I think I got a couple more high-level years in me, but I'm looking forward to it."

