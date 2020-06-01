2021 UNC Point Guard Target Kennedy Chandler to Transfer

Kennedy Chandler, North Carolina’s top point guard target for the class of 2021, is transferring to Sunrise Christian Academy in Bel Aire, Kansas for his senior year.

The five-star upcoming senior will be leaving Briarcrest Christian High School in Memphis, Tennessee. This must be a difficult move for Chandler, who has attended Briarcrest since second grade.

This past season, Briarcrest Christian finished second in the state of Tennessee, losing to Knoxville Catholic 50-47.

The 6’1” Chandler is the top-ranked point guard on nearly every recruiting site. He comes in at 13th overall in 247’s composite rankings, 12th on ESPN, and 9 on Rivals.

On April 30, Chandler announced his top five schools of North Carolina, Duke, Kentucky, Memphis, and Tennessee. The NBA G-League’s new program is also a contender to keep in mind as a potential landing spot.

Although he has narrowed the list to five schools (and won't cut anymore), Chandler doesn’t seem to be in any hurry to commit. Such is the case with most uncommitted players in the age of coronavirus.

In a recent interview with prospectiveinsight.com, Chandler described his style of play by saying,

“My game is to find my teammates that are open. I’m a leader, a point guard, and I’m going to get everybody involved. I can score the ball as well, but I’m going to try to find my teammates and get everyone involved first. I’m a defensive guy, too. That’s what turns my offensive game on.”

In the same interview from May 18, Chandler discussed what attracted him to his final five schools and had this to say about Carolina:

“Roy Williams has been recruiting me really hard and calling me a lot. For in-school visits, he’s come and seen me the most, so I really appreciate him for coming to see me a lot during practices and games. I’ve also seen good point guards that come out of there like Coby White, he’s got Caleb Love coming this year, and Cole Anthony. I like the style of play they play and the way he lets the guards loose.”

After the multi-year tenures of Carolina point guards such as Joel Berry, Marcus Paige, and Ty Lawson, there has been a recent string of one-and-dones running Roy Williams’ offense. Coby White and Cole Anthony have both followed that blueprint and Caleb Love appears primed to do the same. Might Kennedy Chandler be the next in line to do the same?

Want to see some tape? Here's Chandler's Summer 2019 Mixtape:

