Which City Defines 'The HoopState', Kinston or Fayetteville?

If you're not heading to Kinston for some good country cooking, you'll see some of North Carolina's best basketball players. Jerry Stackhouse, Reggie Bullock, Cedric Maxwell, and Brandon Ingram all come from what's known as North Carolina's breeding ground for future NBA players; Here's to introducing Dontrez Styles.

It's no secret that Kinston is a special place in North Carolina. Whenever basketball becomes a topic of conversation, Kinston is usually the first city uttered, and with talent like the aforementioned, it should come as no surprise.

Rod Bridges of 'The HoopState Network' joined Quierra Luck to discuss what's in the water in Kinston and if they see some competition in Fayetteville, NC.

With recently offered three-star prospect D'Marco Dunn from Westover High of Fayetteville, NC, the military town has been seeing a heightened influx of recruiters looking to score their next star Fayetteville. The city is no stranger to producing top talent. Players like Dennis Smith, Joey Baker, Manny Bates, and Au'Diese Toney have made their way to the ACC and have put Fayetteville under the radar for rising prospects.

In the interview, Bridges addressed each city and what they have to offer to coaches and basketball. Honestly, no matter what city you choose, you're going to get a kid with an exceptional work ethic. As Bridges described, both cities can be represented on the rougher side, and making it out is goal number one; basketball has the means to do that.

If you had to choose your poison, which city or town in North Carolina would you recruit?

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page.

Also be sure to follow us on Twitter:

Twitter - @SI_Heels and Quierra Luck at @Quierra_Luck