UNC Basketball: 'Late Night With Hubert' Finally Sets Date For Oct. 15th

September 15, 2021
'Late Night With Hubert' Finally Sets Date

UNC Basketball finally announces the date of 'Late Night' along with a surprise emcee.
Author:
Publish date:

The countdown begins; celebrating more than a new season.

This year, the celebration is more than just a new coach, but the return of fans. Due to the COVID pandemic, "Late Night" took the back seat to ensure safety for patrons and the team during an unprecedented year. The same season marked a surprise end to one of the most celebrated coaches in college basketball history - Roy Williams announced his retirement after the end of the Tar Heels run in the NCAA tournament. Surprising, yes, but the reins went to a familiar face, leaving the team and fans with stability during the transition, and wavering off major concerns about change to a beloved program.

Former Tar Heel and assistant coach Hubert Davis were announced as head coach of the men's basketball team.

“I love this University. I played here, I earned my degree here, I fell in love with my wife here, I got married here, I moved here after I retired from the NBA, and I have raised my family here. I am proud to lead this team, and I can’t wait for all that comes next.”

His first celebration of the season? 'Late Night'.

The tradition this year has a slight twist. Actor, comedian and radio host Brian "B-Daht" McLaughlin will serve as the emcee of the evening; a true fans' fan. McLaughlin calls himself the "unofficial mascot" of UNC Basketball and has long waited for the opportunity to lead the event. 

The event will take place October 15th, featuring the 2021-2022 women's and men's basketball teams. The doors will open at 5:30 pm, with the program starting at 7:30 pm. Entry is free and will be first come, first served. 

