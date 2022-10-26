Skip to main content
Leaky Black named to Julius Erving Award watch list

Black is on watch to be the country's best small forward in the 2022-23 season.

The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced 20 watch list members for the 2023 Julius Erving Award on Wednesday. UNC graduate small forward Leaky Black made the list, being recognized as one of the best in the country at his position. 

The renowned defender is coming off a stellar senior season in 2022, recording a career high 26 blocks and making the All-ACC Defensive team. 

Black announced he would return to UNC for his fifth season in April, joining starters R.J. Davis, Caleb Love and Armando Bacot Jr. in avenging the championship loss. He will be a major factor once again this year with his veteran experience and leadership on the defensive end. 

