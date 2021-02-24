Live Blog: Marquette at UNC

For the second straight week, North Carolina was able to add a midweek non-conference game as COVID testing and tracing forced ACC opponents to postpone games.

Unlike last week, the Tar Heels didn’t have to resort to Twitter to find an opponent this time, scheduling Wednesday’s game with Marquette over the weekend.

“What we were trying to do is get some more games and get some more home games,” coach Roy Williams said after last week’s game against Northeastern.

The Tar Heels certainly want to keep their momentum going. UNC has won two straight, three of four and six of the last eight to move to 14-7, 8-5 and tied for fourth in the ACC. The Heels are now in NCAA Tournament conversations and are pushing for one of the four double-byes in the ACC Tournament.

The Heels are coming off of a 45-point home win over Louisville on Saturday.

Carolina will be facing a familiar face in Marquette coach Steve Wojciechowski, who visited the Smith Center plenty of times as a four-year Duke player and longtime assistant to Mike Krzyzewski. The Golden Eagles are 10-12 this season, 6-10 in the Big East. They beat Butler on the road a week ago, winning by 16. That win snapped a three game losing streak and a seven game span where Marquette lost six.

UNC will rely on its freshmen, who have come into their own of late. Kerwin Walton has emerged as one of the best shooters in the league, and Day’Ron Sharpe has led the Tar Heels’ deep stable of big men in production the last few games.

Tonight's officials: Brian Dorsey, Lamar Simpson, Tommy Morrissey

Your starters: Bacot, Brooks, Love, Walton, Black

Opening tip: Bacot collides with the person he's jumping against. Marquette ball. He turns, runs into the ref, then gets called for a foul under the basket. Not the best 18 seconds for him to start things.

Sharpe called for an offensive foul, UNC's second of the game. UNC is 2-for-10 and trailing 11-4 at a very late under 16 timeout

Marquette hanging with UNC on the boards early on. Rebounds are 7-7

Marquette hits its second three of the game after the time out. Lead is up to 10.

Davis with a steal and fouled on the drive. At the under 12, it's 14-6 Golden Eagles

Kessler helps spark a 9-0 run to cut the Marquette lead to one.

Marquette three. Kessler bends at the waist to try to get a loose ball (he's immediatel taken out). Another Marquette three. Davis offensive foul, UNC's third.

Marquette was 8 of its last 43 from three coming into the game 4-of-11 so far today.

UNC sloppy with the ball so far. Marquette is up 11-5 on points off turnovers. Golden Eagles lead at the under 8, 24-15.