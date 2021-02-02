Live Blog: North Carolina at Clemson

North Carolina travels to Clemson on Tuesday night for the second of three straight ACC road games. The Tar Heels are winners of six of their past seven, while the Tigers have lost four of their last five.

In their first 10 games of the season, Clemson moved to number one in the country in defensive efficiency, having not surrendered more than 70 points. However, in the current streak of losing four out of five, the Tigers have surrendered 79 or more points in each of the losses.

Despite the recent speed bumps for Clemson, they remain 20th in defensive efficiency (according to KenPom.com) while Carolina is currently 29th, making this a top-30 defensive matchup.

UNC comes in with an overall record of 11-5, 6-3 in the ACC, and tied with Louisville for fifth in the conference standings. Clemson has a similar overall record at 10-5, but is just 4-5 in conference play, good for 10th place in the standings.

The Tar Heels will likely deploy their usual starting five of Caleb Love, Kerwin Walton, Leaky Black, Garrison Brooks, and Armando Bacot.

For much of the season, Clemson has utilized Aamir Simms, Jonathan Baehre, Al-Amir Dawes, John Newman III, and Clyde Trapp as their starting lineup. However, in each of the past two games, Hunter Tyson has replaced Baehre in the starting lineup. Alex Hemenway has also started several games this season.

Aamir Simms is the statistical leader for the Tigers, paving the way in points (12.5), rebounds (5.9), and assists (2.5). Simms, however, is 6'8" and will have his hands full with the Tar Heels' dominant front line of Garrison Brooks (6'10"), Armando Bacot (6'10"), and Day'Ron Sharpe (6'11").

To that point, North Carolina comes in as the number one team in the nation in rebounds per game at 43.12. Clemson, on the other hand? 278th with 33.2 rebounds per game.

Will Carolina be able to pick up their seventh win in the past eight games? Tune in tonight at 7:00pm ET on ACC Network to find out.

GAME THREAD

Carolina starters:

Caleb Love



Kerwin Walton



Leaky Black



Garrison Brooks



Armando Bacot

Clemson starters:

Aamir Sims



Alex Hemenway



Clyde Trapp



Hunter Tyson



Nick Honor

Referees: Doug Shows, Keith Kimble, and Brent Hampton

Clemson's John Newman III is missing for an undisclosed reason.

1st Half