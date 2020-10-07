UNC's First Opponent for Maui Invitational Revealed

We're officially seven weeks away from the start of the 2020-2021 college basketball season, and after multiple adjustments, the NCAA has revealed the bracket for one of the season's first invitationals.

Taking place in Asheville, N.C. at the Harrah's Cherokee Center, the teams scheduled to compete are North Carolina, Stanford, Indiana, Texas, Alabama, Davidson, University of Nevada Las Vegas, Davidson, and Providence.

UNC is set to face-off with UNLV on November 30th at 7 pm.

The location change comes as a result of COVID-19. The announcement of the Asheville bubble site comes days after the NCAA announced the season's start on November 25th.

The Tar Heels have competed in the invitational seven times. UNC's last appearance in the Maui Invitational was during 2016-2017, and won the event; if you can remember, this was also the year North Carolina won their sixth NCAA Championship. Overall, UNC has one four invitationals, 1999 (MVP: Joseph Forte), 2004 (MVP: Raymond Felton), 2008 (MVP: Ty Lawson), and 2016 (MVP: Joel Berry II). Of those four times, UNC has won three national championships the same season, 2004, 2008, 2017.

Don't expect a clear definition of who will start for this season. Staying true to tradition and routine, Coach Roy Williams will play a series of lineups finding the right fit for conference play and tournament run. Williams' lineup will consist of freshmen Caleb Love, RJ Davis, Walker Kessler, Day' Ron Sharpe, Puff Johnson, and Kerwin Walton with returning veterans for the Tar Heels, Garrison Brooks, Andrew Platek, Armando Bacot, Leaky Black, and Sterling Manley.

