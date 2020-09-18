Breaking News: Maui Invitational to North Carolina

As the NCAA prepares to navigate curating schedules and bubbles, one invitational is locked in.

Jon Rothstein of College Hoops Today announced Friday morning that the 2020 Maui Invitational will be held in Asheville from November 30th to December 2nd.

Taking place in Asheville, N.C. at the Harrah’s Cherokee Center, the teams scheduled to compete are North Carolina, Stanford, Indiana, Texas, Alabama, Davidson, University of Nevada Las Vegas, Davidson, and Providence.

The location change comes as a result of COVID-19.

The Tar Heels have competed in the invitational seven times. UNC's last appearance in the Maui Invitational was during the 2016-2017 and won the event; if you can remember, this was also the year North Carolina won their sixth NCAA Championship. Overall, UNC has one four invitationals, 1999 (MVP: Joseph Forte), 2004 (MVP: Raymond Felton), 2008 (MVP: Ty Lawson), and 2016 (MVP: Joel Berry II). Of those four times, UNC has won three national championships the same season, 2004, 2008, 2017.

In 1982, Chaminade University defeated No. 1 ranked Virginia in one of the greatest upsets in Honolulu's college basketball history. It resulted in Chaminade University hosting the first invitational in 1984 and has been successful for over three decades. The program has secured in the top collegiate basketball programs all over the country.

The announcement comes days after the NCAA announced the start of the season November 25th.

