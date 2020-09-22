Michael Jordan Wins First Emmy for 'The Last Dance'

Arguably the greatest basketball player to ever play, Michael Jordan can now add an Emmy winner to his long list of accolades. The six-time NBA champion, ESPN, and director Jason Hehir won the category Creative Arts: Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series.

The ESPN documentary went up against series such as Netflix's Tiger King, Hulu's Hillary, HBO's McMillons, and PBS' American Masters.

Jordan and the Chicago Bulls' 'The Last Dance' documentary series is the most-watched documentary in ESPN history.

In his acceptance speech, Hehir thanked Jordan and the cast for their time and hoped that the story brought happiness during a dark and challenging time.

"Thank you to Michael Jordan himself for giving us his time, his honesty and his candor, and the other 105 people who sat down and gave their time and their honesty to make the story what it was. I hope we brought a little bit of brightness to a dark and difficult year, and I hope you all stay safe and be well."

The series aired in two-part episodes over five weeks showcasing the last season of Michael Jordan, Phil Jackson, Scottie Pippen, and Dennis Rodman; champions who were disbanded by GM Jerry Krause. The documentary opened to rave reviews with appearances by former Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, Common, Ahmad Rashad, Larry Bird, and Pat Riley, all of whom were fans and colleagues during one of the most iconic runs NBA history.

With tons of money generating behind a successful program, Jordan did not take a paycheck. He donated his proceeds to charity. According to Forbes, Kurt Bandenhausen, Jordan will not receive a dime,

$0, The amount Jordan will bank from The Last Dance. He's donating his entire share of the proceeds, which should reach at least $3 million to $4 million to charitable causes.

Fortunately for Jordan, $3-$4 million is a drop in the bucket compared to what he is worth. Forbes documents that he is currently worth $2.1 billion and earned $300 million within the last year. Jordan is still receiving a Nike check with his self-titled brand worth $3.1 billion.

