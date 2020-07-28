Michael Jordan Trash Talking During Pickup Game, 'You Might Want to Google Me"

Why do people play with Michael Jordan? Have they not seen 'The Last Dance' and the revenge he took on players just being mentioned in the same sentence as him?

In a rarely caught footage, Michael Jordan is seen dropping a jumper during a pickup game as he jogged back, Jordan can be overheard saying,

"Do you guys still have YouTube? You better pull up Michael Jordan for real."

Michael Jordan has been incredibly busy in 2020; it's safe to say this may be the most we've seen since his retirement.

Since his retirement, Jordan has been dedicated to community work in his home state of North Carolina and college education. In conjunction with UNCF, Jordan and Jordan Brand started its Wings Scholars Program to provide access to educational opportunities for underserved youth worldwide. Wings aspire to be deeply rooted in the communities that have long been supportive of the brand and build relationships with organizations.

Jordan and his company, Jordan Brand, will also donate $100 million to social organizations dedicated to helping change institutionalized and economic racism bestowed upon the black community. The donation will be allotted over ten years to national organizations that are "dedicated to ensuring racial equality, social justice, and greater access to education."

And if you need a slight reminder, there was also this little tv show called 'The Last Dance'? "The Last Dance" was directed by Jason Hehir. This film features behind the scene footage of Jordan's final season with the Chicago Bulls, which resulted in his last and sixth championship. Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls' 'The Last Dance' documentary series is the most-watched documentary in ESPN history.

With tons of money generating behind a successful program, Jordan will not take a paycheck from the documentary. He will be donating his proceeds to charity. According to Forbes, Kurt Bandenhausen, Jordan will not receive a dime,

$0, The amount Jordan will bank from The Last Dance. He's donating his entire share of the proceeds, which should reach at least $3 million to $4 million to charitable causes.

Fortunately for Jordan, $3-$4 million is a drop in the bucket compared to what he is worth. Forbes documents that he is currently worth $2.1 billion and earned $300 million within the last year. Jordan is still receiving a Nike check with his self-titled brand worth $3.1 billion.

A little google could've helped them defend that jump shot, huh?

