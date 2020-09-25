SI.com
HomeBasketballFootballOther Sports
Search

Class of 2023 Star Mikey Williams Transferring to North Carolina High School

Quierra Luck

ESPN's No. 3 prospect for the class of 2023 and highly recruited young basketball star, Mikey Williams, has announced his school decision... sort of. 

The combo guard out of San Diego, California will be moving to Charlotte, North Carolina to attend Lake Norman Christian School.

In the 2019-2020 season, Williams averaged 30 points, seven rebounds, and five assists per game. 

“Going to keep this s(h)ort...man...just so everybody knows, I am transferring to Lake Norman Christian in Charlotte, North Carolina. Leaving Southern California was hard!! Especially growing up there...sometimes you have to do things for the better...understanding the bigger picture is huge. 619 is ME it’s in my DNA. I appreciate everyone who has been a part of this marathon!! And I appreciate every single person in my city who’s supported me. 619 I GOT YALL!!”

Even though Williams is just a sophomore, he's pretty much made up his mind where he's headed. In July, the guard released the following top ten schools, Memphis, Alabama State, Arizona, Hampton, Kansas, USC, San Diego State, Tennessee State, Texas Southern, and Durham, North Carolina's HBCU (Historically Black College/University), North Carolina Central.

Choosing his desired school boils down to the simplicity of comfort and support. In an interview with 247Sports, Williams notes that family support in the area plays a significant part in his decision-making process,

"Just being comfortable with where I'm going," he said of what he is looking for in a school. "Just want to make sure that I have people, family, and stuff in certain areas because of support, that's it, support and just trust for my coaches."

Williams' stardom comes on the heels of his announcement and high excitement of the possibility of attending an HBCU. In conduction with Makur Marker's Howard decision, Williams hinted at changing the college basketball culture along with Maker by attending one as well. Blue-chip prospects attending HBCU's will change the landscape not only culturally but also financially. The move will help funnel and build black college programs and even the playing field with predominately white institutions.

Durham is only a three-hour drive from Charlotte, NC; Williams will have no problem attending games and embracing the Bull City lifestyle.

Williams' move to North Carolina comes in response to COVID-19 forcing California lawmakers to push back the start of high school sports. His arrival to Hoopstate will allow him to play against some of the nation's best talent. North Carolina is a heavily recruited basketball state, and with a star like Williams entering the ranks, surely competition will be ready to see if he's real or not. 

And who knows, his recruitment could change being in close proximity to ACC schools. 

Stay with AllTarHeels for all your Tar Heel sports updates.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking “Follow” on the top right hand corner of the page.

Follow us on Twitter: @SI_Heels | @Quierra_Luck

Please post any comments below!

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

PAC-12 to Play Ball; Announces Return With Seven-Game Season

Pac-12 announces Thursday evening their return to football in the fall.

Quierra Luck

UNC Basketball: Carolina Reveals Official 2020-21 Roster

The 2020-21 UNC men's basketball roster includes nine returning players and seven freshmen.

isaacschade

Eric Montross on His Bloody Duke Night, 'I Wear the Scar as a Badge of Honor'

One of UNC's favored Tar Heel Eric Montross takes a trip down memory lane and remembers his iconic Duke night.

Quierra Luck

ILikeTheWire

Five-Star Guard Skyy Clark Announces Commitment Date

Are the Zoom calls enough to land the five-star? Predictions say the guard will be in Chapel Hill.

Quierra Luck

UNC Baseball: MLB Tar Heels Update (9/23/20)

With the playoffs just one week away, which Tar Heels will be playing in October? Read on to find out.

isaacschade

Can UNC Basketball Secure Five-Star Skyy Clark? Heels Gain Predictions for the Guard in Carolina Blue

Top Rival analysts, such as Corey Evans, recently flipped their prediction from Kentucky to Carolina. Can UNC score the top guard?

Quierra Luck

What Does Roy Cooper's Announcement Mean for UNC Athletics?

Wearing your mask has not only kept the state below 10% of positive COVID-19 test but it has allowed for fans to return to sports stadiums.

Quierra Luck

Michael Jordan Buys Spot in Nascar; Bubba Wallace to be His Driver

After just winning an Emmy Sunday night, Michael Jordan now enters a new race, NASCAR.

Quierra Luck

UNC Basketball: 2019-20 Career Stats in Review - Three-Pointers

A look back at career three-pointers for the 2019-20 UNC Basketball roster following the season.

isaacschade

Michael Jordan Wins First Emmy for 'The Last Dance'

Michael Jordan in conjunction with the ESPN 'Last Dance' documentary, won an Emmy in the creative arts category.

Quierra Luck