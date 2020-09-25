Class of 2023 Star Mikey Williams Transferring to North Carolina High School

ESPN's No. 3 prospect for the class of 2023 and highly recruited young basketball star, Mikey Williams, has announced his school decision... sort of.

The combo guard out of San Diego, California will be moving to Charlotte, North Carolina to attend Lake Norman Christian School.

In the 2019-2020 season, Williams averaged 30 points, seven rebounds, and five assists per game.

“Going to keep this s(h)ort...man...just so everybody knows, I am transferring to Lake Norman Christian in Charlotte, North Carolina. Leaving Southern California was hard!! Especially growing up there...sometimes you have to do things for the better...understanding the bigger picture is huge. 619 is ME it’s in my DNA. I appreciate everyone who has been a part of this marathon!! And I appreciate every single person in my city who’s supported me. 619 I GOT YALL!!”

Even though Williams is just a sophomore, he's pretty much made up his mind where he's headed. In July, the guard released the following top ten schools, Memphis, Alabama State, Arizona, Hampton, Kansas, USC, San Diego State, Tennessee State, Texas Southern, and Durham, North Carolina's HBCU (Historically Black College/University), North Carolina Central.

Choosing his desired school boils down to the simplicity of comfort and support. In an interview with 247Sports, Williams notes that family support in the area plays a significant part in his decision-making process,

"Just being comfortable with where I'm going," he said of what he is looking for in a school. "Just want to make sure that I have people, family, and stuff in certain areas because of support, that's it, support and just trust for my coaches."

Williams' stardom comes on the heels of his announcement and high excitement of the possibility of attending an HBCU. In conduction with Makur Marker's Howard decision, Williams hinted at changing the college basketball culture along with Maker by attending one as well. Blue-chip prospects attending HBCU's will change the landscape not only culturally but also financially. The move will help funnel and build black college programs and even the playing field with predominately white institutions.

Durham is only a three-hour drive from Charlotte, NC; Williams will have no problem attending games and embracing the Bull City lifestyle.

Williams' move to North Carolina comes in response to COVID-19 forcing California lawmakers to push back the start of high school sports. His arrival to Hoopstate will allow him to play against some of the nation's best talent. North Carolina is a heavily recruited basketball state, and with a star like Williams entering the ranks, surely competition will be ready to see if he's real or not.

And who knows, his recruitment could change being in close proximity to ACC schools.

Stay with AllTarHeels for all your Tar Heel sports updates.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking “Follow” on the top right hand corner of the page.

Follow us on Twitter: @SI_Heels | @Quierra_Luck

Please post any comments below!