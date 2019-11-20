Heels
Nassir Little Posts First Double-Double in NBA Career

Brant Wilkerson-New

Nassir Little lost his starting spot to Carmelo Anthony on Tuesday night, but that didn't stop his recent upward trend for the Portland Trail Blazers.

Coming off the bench for the first time in a week, the former Tar Heel delivered his most productive performance as a pro, finishing with 12 points and 11 rebounds in 23 minutes in a losing effort as New Orleans topped Portland 115-104.

Little, who was inserted into the starting lineup on Nov. 13 and tasked with defending Toronto's Pascal Siakam, started three straight games for the Blazers before the franchise signed Anthony last week.

In particular, Little has earned praise for his ability as a defender thanks to his combination of quickness and strength.

On Monday night, Little had a career-high 11 points to go with seven rebounds in a loss to Houston before following it up with Tuesday night's performance, which was by far his most efficient, hitting 5 of 6 field goal attempts as he knocked down both of his 3-point attempts.

After switching between the small and power forward spots at Carolina, the 6-5 Little earned his spot in the Blazers' rotation at power forward, where his strength and quickness is an offensive advantage against taller players.

After failing to get on the floor in seven of Portland's first eight games, Little is averaging 26 minutes in four games since first appearing in the starting lineup.

In eight appearances overall, Little is averaging 5.3 points and 4.5 rebounds.

Next up, Little and the Blazers travel to Milwaukee to meet the Bucks on Thursday (8 p.m., TNT) night.

