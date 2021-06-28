NBA Tar Heels: June 28 Playoffs Update

Cam Johnson and the Suns are one win away from the NBA Finals.

The NBA Conference Finals press on and both remaining Tar Heels are currently in position to advance and face-off in the finals.

Cameron Johnson and the Phoenix Suns hold a 3-1 series lead and have a chance to close out the Los Angeles Clippers tonight (Monday) in Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals. Clippers star Kahwi Leonard has already been ruled out.

Johnson has shot 50% or more from the field in all four games in the series. He is 16-for-24 (66.7%) overall from the field. The man can shoot.

In the Eastern Conference, the Milwaukee Bucks (Justin Jackson) took a 2-1 series lead over the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday night courtesy of Kris Middleton's fourth quarter explosion and Trae Young's unfortunate ankle tweak.

Below is an update on where each series stands, what's ahead, and game-by-game stats for both Johnson and Jackson.

NOTE: All times listed are EST and P.M.

Conference Finals

Eastern Conference: (5) Atlanta Hawks vs. (3) Milwaukee Bucks

Bucks lead series 2-1

Game 1: Hawks 116 | Bucks 113



Game 2: Bucks 125 | Hawks 91



Game 3: Bucks 113 | Hawks 102

Upcoming games

Game 4: @ Atlanta | Tuesday, June 29 | 8:30 | TNT



Game 5: @ Milwaukee | Thursday, July 1 | 8:30 | TNT



Game 6 (if necessary): @ Atlanta | Saturday, July 3 | 8:30 | Channel TBD



Game 7 (if necessary): @ Milwaukee | Monday, July 5 | 8:30 | Channel TBD

Tar Heels involved: Justin Jackson (Bucks)

Game 1 stats: INACTIVE



Game 2 stats: 3:24 MIN | 0 PTS | 0-2 FG | 0-2 3FG | 1 REB | 1 TO | -3 +/-



Game 3 stats: DID NOT PLAY - COACH'S DECISION

Western Conference: (4) Los Angeles Clippers vs. (2) Phoenix Suns

Suns lead series 3-1

Game 1: Suns 120 | Clippers 114



Game 2: Suns 104 | Clippers 103



Game 3: Clippers 106 | Suns 92



Game 4: Suns 84 | Clippers 80

Upcoming games

Game 5: @ Phoenix | Monday, June 28 | 9:00 | ESPN



Game 6 (if necessary): @ Los Angeles | Wednesday, June 30 | 9:00 | Channel TBD



Game 7 (if necessary): @ Phoenix | Friday, July 2 | 9:00 | Channel TBD

Tar Heels involved: Cameron Johnson (Suns)

Game 1 stats: 24:27 MIN | 12 PTS | 5-8 FG | 2-5 3FG | 4 REB | 2 STL | 0 TO | +14 +/-



Game 2 stats: 24:12 MIN | 11 PTS | 5-5 FG | 1-1 3FG | 3 REB | 1 STL | 0 TO | -1 +/-



Game 3 stats: 30:26 MIN | 12 PTS | 4-7 FG | 2-5 3FG | 2-2 FT | 5 REB | 2 AST | 2 TO | -8 +/-



Game 4 stats: 17:02 MIN | 5 PTS | 2-4 FG | 1-3 3FG | 4 REB | 0 TO | +1 +/-

