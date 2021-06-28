NBA Tar Heels: June 28 Playoffs Update
The NBA Conference Finals press on and both remaining Tar Heels are currently in position to advance and face-off in the finals.
Cameron Johnson and the Phoenix Suns hold a 3-1 series lead and have a chance to close out the Los Angeles Clippers tonight (Monday) in Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals. Clippers star Kahwi Leonard has already been ruled out.
Johnson has shot 50% or more from the field in all four games in the series. He is 16-for-24 (66.7%) overall from the field. The man can shoot.
In the Eastern Conference, the Milwaukee Bucks (Justin Jackson) took a 2-1 series lead over the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday night courtesy of Kris Middleton's fourth quarter explosion and Trae Young's unfortunate ankle tweak.
Below is an update on where each series stands, what's ahead, and game-by-game stats for both Johnson and Jackson.
NOTE: All times listed are EST and P.M.
Conference Finals
Eastern Conference: (5) Atlanta Hawks vs. (3) Milwaukee Bucks
- Bucks lead series 2-1
- Game 1: Hawks 116 | Bucks 113
- Game 2: Bucks 125 | Hawks 91
- Game 3: Bucks 113 | Hawks 102
- Upcoming games
- Game 4: @ Atlanta | Tuesday, June 29 | 8:30 | TNT
- Game 5: @ Milwaukee | Thursday, July 1 | 8:30 | TNT
- Game 6 (if necessary): @ Atlanta | Saturday, July 3 | 8:30 | Channel TBD
- Game 7 (if necessary): @ Milwaukee | Monday, July 5 | 8:30 | Channel TBD
- Tar Heels involved: Justin Jackson (Bucks)
- Game 1 stats: INACTIVE
- Game 2 stats: 3:24 MIN | 0 PTS | 0-2 FG | 0-2 3FG | 1 REB | 1 TO | -3 +/-
- Game 3 stats: DID NOT PLAY - COACH'S DECISION
Western Conference: (4) Los Angeles Clippers vs. (2) Phoenix Suns
- Suns lead series 3-1
- Game 1: Suns 120 | Clippers 114
- Game 2: Suns 104 | Clippers 103
- Game 3: Clippers 106 | Suns 92
- Game 4: Suns 84 | Clippers 80
- Upcoming games
- Game 5: @ Phoenix | Monday, June 28 | 9:00 | ESPN
- Game 6 (if necessary): @ Los Angeles | Wednesday, June 30 | 9:00 | Channel TBD
- Game 7 (if necessary): @ Phoenix | Friday, July 2 | 9:00 | Channel TBD
- Tar Heels involved: Cameron Johnson (Suns)
- Game 1 stats: 24:27 MIN | 12 PTS | 5-8 FG | 2-5 3FG | 4 REB | 2 STL | 0 TO | +14 +/-
- Game 2 stats: 24:12 MIN | 11 PTS | 5-5 FG | 1-1 3FG | 3 REB | 1 STL | 0 TO | -1 +/-
- Game 3 stats: 30:26 MIN | 12 PTS | 4-7 FG | 2-5 3FG | 2-2 FT | 5 REB | 2 AST | 2 TO | -8 +/-
- Game 4 stats: 17:02 MIN | 5 PTS | 2-4 FG | 1-3 3FG | 4 REB | 0 TO | +1 +/-
