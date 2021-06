NBA Tar Heels: June 7 Playoffs Update

Round two of the NBA Playoffs is underway and three Tar Heels are still alive.

The NBA Playoffs roll on and we are now fully into round two. Each Monday throughout the NBA season, we've reviewed the previous week's games and looked ahead to the next week of games for each Tar Heel in the NBA. While the number of Carolina players still alive has dwindled, there are indeed Tar Heels still playing and so I'm here to faithfully provide your NBA UNC playoff update.

Six different Carolina players made the playoffs, and that number has been sliced in half. Reggie Bullock (Knicks), Nassir Little (Trail Blazers), and Theo Pinson (Knicks) were each eliminated.

That leaves Danny Green (76ers), Justin Jackson (Bucks), and Cameron Johnson (Suns) still playing.

Tonight (Monday) features two NBA games, each of which involves a Tar Heel.

First, at 7:30 p.m. ET the Milwaukee Bucks (Justin Jackson) visit the Brooklyn Nets for Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals (TNT). The Nets took Game 1 115-107.

In the second game, the Denver Nuggets travel to Phoenix to take on the Suns (Cameron Johnson) in the first game of the Western Conference Semifinals (TNT).

Before moving fully on to Round Two, let's recap each first round series involving a Tar Heel. Then we will move series by series through each second round matchup involving a Carolina player.

NOTE: All times listed will be both p.m. and Eastern.

First Round

(6) Miami Heat vs. (3) Milwaukee Bucks

Milwaukee won series 4-0

Game 1: Bucks 109 | Heat 107 (OT)



Game 2: Bucks 132 | Heat 98



Game 3: Bucks 113 | Heat 84



Game 4: Bucks 120 | Heat 103

Tar Heels involved: Justin Jackson

Game 1 stats: INACTIVE



Game 2 stats: INACTIVE



Game 3 stats: INACTIVE



Game 4 stats: 1:08 MIN | 0 PTS | -2 +/-

(6) Portland Trail Blazers vs. (3) Denver Nuggets

Denver won series 4-2

Game 1: Trail Blazers 123 | Nuggets 109



Game 2: Nuggets 128 | Trail Blazers 109



Game 3: Nuggets 120 | Trail Blazers 115



Game 4: Trail Blazers 115 | Nuggets 95



Game 5: Nuggets 147 | Trail Blazers 140 (2 OT)



Game 6: Nuggets 126 | Trail Blazers 115

Tar Heels involved: Nassir Little

Game 1 stats: DID NOT PLAY - COACH'S DECISION



Game 2 stats: 3:36 MIN | 3 PTS | 1-2 FG | 1-2 3FG | 1 TO | +2 +/-



Game 3 stats: DID NOT PLAY - COACH'S DECISION



Game 4 stats: 5:01 MIN | 2 PTS | 0-2 FG | 0-2 3FG | 2-4 FT | 1 REB | 1 BLK | 0 TO | -3 +/-



Game 5 stats: DID NOT PLAY - COACH'S DECISION



Game 6 stats: 0:31 MIN | 0 PTS | 0 REB | 0 TO | 0 +/-

(8) Washington Wizards vs. (1) Philadelphia 76ers

Philadelphia won series 4-1

Game 1: 76ers 125 | Wizards 118



Game 2: 76ers 120 | Wizards 95



Game 3: 76ers 132 | Wizards 103



Game 4: Wizards 122 | 76ers 114



Game 5: 76ers 129 | Wizards 112

Tar Heels involved: Danny Green

Game 1 stats: 31:21 MIN | 11 PTS | 4-6 FG | 3-4 3FG | 2 REB | 2 AST | 2 STL | 1 BLK | 1 TO | +15 +/-



Game 2 stats: 21:44 MIN | 5 PTS | 2-3 FG | 1-2 3FG | 2 REB | 2 AST | 2 BLK | 1 TO | +8 +/-



Game 3 stats: 25:45 MIN | 15 PTS | 5-9 FG | 5-9 3FG | 4 REB | 2 AST | 1 BLK | 0 TO | +32 +/-



Game 4 stats: 30:57 MIN | 11 PTS | 4-10 FG | 3-8 3FG | 3 REB | 1 AST | 1 STL | 3 BLK | 2 TO | -7 +/-



Game 5 stats: 29:13 MIN | 5 PTS | 2-7 FG | 1-5 3FG | 4 REB | 2 AST | 2 STL | 0 TO | +12 +/-

(7) Los Angeles Lakers vs. (2) Phoenix Suns

Phoenix won series 4-2

Game 1: Suns 99 | Lakers 90



Game 2: Lakers 109 | Suns 102



Game 3: Lakers 109 | Suns 95



Game 4: Suns 100 | Lakers 92



Game 5: Suns 115 | Lakers 85



Game 6: Suns 113 | Lakers 100

Tar Heels involved: Cameron Johnson

Game 1 stats: 22:53 MIN | 10 PTS | 3-7 FG | 2-5 3FG | 2-2 FT | 6 REB | 1 AST | 2 STL | 1 TO | -6 +/-



Game 2 stats: 26:34 MIN | 6 PTS | 2-4 FG | 2-4 3FG | 3 REB | 1 AST | 0 TO | -5 +/-



Game 3 stats: 16:56 MIN | 6 PTS | 1-6 FG | 1-4 3FG | 3-3 FT | 2 REB | 1 AST | 1 TO | -8 +/-



Game 4 stats: 20:00 MIN | 5 PTS | 2-6 FG | 1-4 3FG | 2 REB | 1 STL | 1 TO | +4 +/-



Game 5 stats: 13:15 MIN | 11 PTS | 2-4 FG | 1-2 3FG | 6-7 FT | 3 REB | 1 STL | 0 TO | +11 +/-



Game 6 stats: 20:14 MIN | 10 PTS | 2-3 FG | 2-3 3FG | 4-4 FT | 4 REB | 2 AST | 2 STL | 1 TO | +18 +/-

(5) Atlanta Hawks vs. (4) New York Knicks

Atlanta won series 4-1

Game 1: Hawks 107 | Knicks 105



Game 2: Knicks 101 | Hawks 92



Game 3: Hawks 105 | Knicks 94



Game 4: Hawks 113 | Knicks 96



Game 5: Hawks 103 | Knicks 89

Tar Heels involved: Reggie Bullock & Theo Pinson

Bullock



Game 1 stats: 18:31 MIN | 6 PTS | 3-9 FG | 0-5 3FG | 3 REB | 0 TO | -14 +/-





Game 2 stats: 31:25 MIN | 15 PTS | 5-8 FG | 4-7 3FG | 1-2 FT | 4 REB | 1 AST | 1 STL | 1 TO | +13 +/-





Game 3 stats: 38:25 MIN | 11 PTS | 3-8 FG | 2-6 3FG | 3-3 FT | 5 REB | 1 ASAT | 1 STL | 1 TO | -6 +/-





Game 4 stats: 33:59 MIN | 0 PTS | 0-4 FG | 0-3 3FG | 4 REB | 2 AST | 1 TO | -16 +/-





Game 5 stats: 40:07 MIN | 12 PTS | 4-10 FG | 4-8 3FG | 1 REB | 2 AST | 1 STL | 1 BLK | 1 TO | -12 +/-



Pinson



Game 1 stats: DID NOT PLAY - COACH'S DECISION





Game 2 stats: DID NOT PLAY - COACH'S DECISION





Game 3 stats: DID NOT PLAY - COACH'S DECISION





Game 4 stats: DID NOT PLAY - COACH'S DECISION





Game 5 stats: DID NOT PLAY - COACH'S DECISION

Second Round

(5) Atlanta Hawks vs. (1) Philadelphia 76ers

Atlanta leads series 1-0

Game 1: Hawks 128 | 76ers 124

Upcoming games

Game 2: @ Philadelphia | Tuesday, June 8 | 7:30 | TNT



Game 3: @ Atlanta | Friday, June 11 | 7:30 | ESPN



Game 4: @ Atlanta | Monday, June 14 | 7:30 | TNT



Game 5 (if necessary): @ Philadelphia | Wednesday, June 16 | Time & Channel TBD



Game 6 (if necessary): @ Atlanta | Friday, June 18 | Time & Channel TBD



Game 7 (if necessary): @ Philadelphia | Sunday, June 20 | Time & Channel TBD

Tar Heels involved: Danny Green

Game 1 stats: 29:55 MIN | 4 PTS | 2-7 FG | 0-4 3FG | 2 REB | 4 AST | 2 STL | 1 TO | +5 +/-

(3) Milwaukee Bucks vs. (2) Brooklyn Nets

Brooklyn leads series 1-0

Game 1: Nets 115 | Bucks 107

Upcoming games

Game 2: @ Brooklyn | Monday, June 7 | 7:30 | TNT



Game 3: @ Milwaukee | Thursday, June 10 | 7:30 | ESPN



Game 4: @ Milwaukee | Sunday, June 13 | 3:00 | ABC



Game 5 (if necessary): @ Brooklyn | Tuesday, June 15 | Time & Channel TBD



Game 6 (if necessary): @ Milwaukee | Thursday, June 17 | Time & Channel TBD



Game 7 (if necessary): @ Brooklyn | Saturday, June 19 | Time & Channel TBD

Tar Heels involved: Justin Jackson

Game 1 stats: INACTIVE

(3) Denver Nuggets vs. (2) Phoenix Suns

Upcoming games

Game 1: @ Phoenix | Monday, June 7 | 10:00 | TNT



Game 2: @ Phoenix | Wednesday, June 9 | 9:30 | TNT



Game 3: @ Denver | Friday, June 11 | 10:00 | ESPN



Game 4: @ Denver | Sunday, June 13 | 8:00 | TNT



Game 5 (if necessary): @ Phoenix | Tuesday, June 15 | Time & Channel TBD



Game 6 (if necessary): @ Denver | Thursday, June 17 | Time & Channel TBD



Game 7 (if necessary): @ Phoenix | Sunday, June 20 | Time & Channel TBD

Tar Heels involved: Cameron Johnson

Stay with All Tar Heels as we keep you updated on Tar Heels as they progress through the postseason.

Send Isaac Schade an email to talk more about this article.

Follow us on Twitter: @SI_Heels | @isaacschade