NBA Tar Heels: Week 13 Review / Week 14 Preview

Each Monday during the NBA season, All Tar Heels will review the prior week and preview the week ahead for each Tar Heel in the NBA.

It was a tough week for Carolina basketball as the current edition of the Tar Heels lost in the First Round of the NCAA Tournament to Wisconsin on Friday. However, we press on with the NBA season and take time to check in on alums who are playing at the highest level of the game.

Each Monday during the NBA season, All Tar Heels will review the prior week for each Tar Heel in the NBA and preview the week ahead. This week, we are looking at games from March 15-21 and looking ahead to games from March 22-28.

It was a big week for Reggie Bullock, who averaged 14.3 points across four games, including a game-winning steal against Orlando. He also had a single-game high for any Tar Heel this week with 20 points.

Justin Jackson hit double-digits twice this week but had a DNP - Coach's Decision in Oklahoma City's middle game of the week.



Cameron Johnson finally returned, on Sunday night, after being out for some time under the NBA's health and safety protocols. He scored eight points in just shy of 16 minutes, including making his first three-point attempt back. Hopefully, Johnson will be able to get quickly back on track.

Some Tar Heels remain sidelined. Cole Anthony is still battling a rib injury that has sidelined him for longer than expected. Wayne Ellington has also missed several games now with a groin injury.

In other news, Coby White has been coming off the bench this week in most of the Bulls' games post-All Star Break, including all four this week.

There are currently 12 Tar Heels on NBA rosters, either full time or on a two-way contract.

Here’s a brief look at each Tar Heel in the NBA, what he did in the previous week of games, and a preview of the week ahead.

Note: all times listed are Eastern and PM.

Cole Anthony | Orlando Magic

Week 13 stats:

@ New York: DID NOT PLAY - RIB INJURY

vs. Brooklyn: DID NOT PLAY - RIB INJURY

@ Boston: DID NOT PLAY - RIB INJURY

Week 14 preview:

Tuesday, March 23 | vs. Denver | 7:00 | Fox Sports Florida

Wednesday, March 24 | vs. Phoenix | 8:00 | Fox Sports Florida

Friday, March 26 | vs. Portland | 8:00 | Fox Sports Florida

Sunday, March 28 | @ Los Angeles Lakers | 10:00 | Fox Sports Florida

Harrison Barnes | Sacramento Kings

Week 13 stats:

@ Charlotte: 36:16 MIN | 13 PTS | 5-9 FG | 1-5 3FG | 2-2 FT | 5 REB | 3 AST | 1 STL | 2 TO | -4 +/-

@ Washington: 35:37 MIN | 18 PTS | 6-12 FG | 1-4 3FG | 5-6 FT | 8 REB | 5 AST | 1 STL | 0 TO | -5 +/-

@ Boston: 38:43 MIN | 15 PTS | 5-10 FG | 2-4 3FG | 3-3 FT | 13 REB | 3 AST | 2 TO | +12 +/-

@ Philadelphia: 32:54 MIN | 12 PTS | 5-7 FG | 1-1 3FG | 1-1 FT | 7 REB | 5 AST | 1 BLK | 1 TO | -22 +/-

Week 14 preview:

Monday, March 22 | @ Cleveland | 7:30 | Fox Sports California

Wednesday, March 24 | vs. Atlanta | 10:00 | Fox Sports California

Thursday, March 25 | vs. Golden State | 10:00 | Fox Sports California

Saturday, March 27 | vs. Cleveland | 10:00 | Fox Sports California

Tony Bradley | Philadelphia 76ers

Week 13 stats:

vs. New York: 16:46 MIN | 0 PTS | 0-1 FG | 7 REB | 1 AST | 1 TO | -1 +/-

vs. Milwaukee: 15:47 MIN | 6 PTS | 3-4 FG | 6 REB | 2 AST | 1 STL | 1 TO | +8 +/-

vs. Sacramento: 23:49 MIN | 14 PTS | 6-8 FG | 2-2 FT | 8 REB | 1 AST | 1 BLK | 1 TO | +26 +/-

@ New York: 19:28 MIN | 0 PTS | 0-1 FG | 0-2 FT | 6 REB | 2 AST | 1 TO | +1 +/-

Week 14 preview:

Tuesday, March 23 | @ Golden State | 10:00 | NBC Sports Philadelphia, TNT

Thursday, March 25 | @ Los Angeles Lakers | 10:00 | TNT

Saturday, March 27 | @ Los Angeles Clippers | 10:00 | NBC Sports Philadelphia, NBA TV

Reggie Bullock | New York Knicks

Week 13 stats:

@ Brooklyn: 42:21 MIN | 19 PTS | 7-12 FG | 5-10 3FG | 6 REB | 1 AST | 1 STL | 1 TO | +1 +/-

@ Philadelphia: 29:06 MIN | 12 PTS | 4-7 FG | 3-5 3FG | 1-1 FT | 5 REB | 2 STL | 2 TO | -2 +/-

vs. Orlando: 35:39 MIN | 20 PTS | 7-16 FG | 6-13 3FG | 3 REB | 3 AST | 3 STL | 1 TO | +16 +/-

vs. Philadelphia: 46:37 MIN | 6 PTS | 2-5 FG | 2-3 3FG | 4 REB | 3 AST | 2 STL | 2 TO | +1 +/-

Week 14 preview:

Tuesday, March 23 | vs. Washington | 7:30 | MSG TV

Thursday, March 25 | vs. Washington | 7:30 | MSG TV

Saturday, March 27 | @ Milwaukee | 8:00 | MSG TV

Ed Davis | Minnesota Timberwolves

Week 13 stats:

@ Los Angeles Lakers: DID NOT PLAY - COACH'S DECISION

@ Phoenix: DID NOT PLAY - COACH'S DECISION

@ Phoenix: DID NOT PLAY - COACH'S DECISION

Week 14 preview:

Monday, March 22 | vs. Oklahoma City | 8:00 | Fox Sports North

Wednesday, March 24 | vs. Dallas | 8:00 | Fox Sports North

Friday, March 26 | vs. Houston | 8:00 | Fox Sports North

Saturday, March 27 | vs. Houston | 8:00 | Fox Sports North

Wayne Ellington | Detroit Pistons

Week 13 stats:

vs. San Antonio: DID NOT PLAY - GROIN INJURY

vs. Toronto: DID NOT PLAY - GROIN INJURY

@ Houston: DID NOT PLAY - GROIN INJURY

vs. Chicago: DID NOT PLAY - GROIN INJURY

Week 14 preview:

Wednesday, March 24 | @ Indiana | 7:00 | Fox Sports Detroit

Friday, March 26 | vs. Brooklyn | 7:00 | Fox Sports Detroit

Saturday, March 27 | @ Washington | 8:00 | Fox Sports Detroit

Danny Green | Philadelphia 76ers

Week 13 stats:

vs. New York: 22:19 MIN | 3 PTS | 1-10 FG | 1-7 3FG | 1 REB | 2 AST | 4 STL | 1 BLK | 3 TO | 0 +/-

vs. Milwaukee: 34:30 MIN | 18 PTS | 6-15 FG | 6-14 3FG | 6 REB | 1 STL | 1 BLK | 0 TO | -6 +/-

vs. Sacramento: 32:14 MIN | 18 PTS | 7-13 FG | 4-6 3FG | 3 REB | 2 AST | 3 STL | 0 TO | +33 +/-

@ New York: 32:57 MIN | 11 PTS | 4-8 FG | 3-5 3FG | 3 REB | 1 AST | 5 STL | 3 BLK | 2 TO | -2 +/-

Week 14 preview:

Tuesday, March 23 | @ Golden State | 10:00 | NBC Sports Philadelphia, TNT

Thursday, March 25 | @ Los Angeles Lakers | 10:00 | TNT

Saturday, March 27 | @ Los Angeles Clippers | 10:00 | NBC Sports Philadelphia, NBA TV

Justin Jackson | Oklahoma City Thunder

Week 13 stats:

@ Chicago: 22:17 MIN | 10 PTS | 4-10 FG | 0-2 3FG | 2-2 FT | 2 REB | 1 STL | 1 TO | +13 +/-

@ Atlanta: DID NOT PLAY - COACH'S DECISION

@ Houston: 13:01 MIN | 15 PTS | 5-6 FG | 2-3 3FG | 3-3 FT | 0 REB | 1 AST | 1 TO | -2 +/-

Week 14 preview:

Monday, March 22 | @ Minnesota | 8:00 | Fox Sports Oklahoma

Wednesday, March 24 | vs. Memphis | 8:00 | Fox Sports Oklahoma

Saturday, March 27 | vs. Boston | 9:00 | Fox Sports Oklahoma

Cameron Johnson | Phoenix Suns

Week 13 stats:

vs. Memphis: DID NOT PLAY - HEALTH AND SAFETY PROTOCOLS

vs. Minnesota: DID NOT PLAY - HEALTH AND SAFETY PROTOCOLS

vs. Minnesota: DID NOT PLAY - HEALTH AND SAFETY PROTOCOLS

vs. Los Angeles Lakers: 15:50 MIN | 8 PTS | 3-4 FG | 2-2 3FG | 3 REB | 2 BLK | 1 TO | -6 +/-

Week 14 preview:

Tuesday, March 23 | @ Miami | 7:00 | Fox Sports Arizona

Wednesday, March 24 | @ Orlando | 7:00 | Fox Sports Arizona

Friday, March 26 | @ Toronto | 6:30 | Fox Sports Arizona

Sunday, March 28 | @ Charlotte | 12:00 | Fox Sports Arizona

Nassir Little | Portland Trail Blazers

Week 13 stats:

vs. New Orleans: 17:45 MIN | 2 PTS | 0-1 FG | 0-1 3FG | 2-2 FT | 4 REB | 1 AST | 2 BLK | 0 TO | -11 +/-

vs. New Orleans: 15:35 MIN | 2 PTS | 0-2 FG | 0-2 3FG | 2-2 FT | 6 REB | 1 AST | 1 STL | 1 BLK | 0 TO | +8 +/-

vs. Dallas: 10:42 MIN | 3 PTS | 1-1 FG | 1-1 3FG | 0 TO | -11 +/-

vs. Dallas: 21:28 MIN | 14 PTS | 4-9 FG | 2-5 3FG | 4-5 FT | 2 REB | 1 AST | 0 TO | -15 +/-

Week 14 preview:

Tuesday, March 23 | vs. Brooklyn | 10:00 | NBC Sports Northwest

Thursday, March 25 | @ Miami | 7:30 | NBC Sports Northwest, TNT

Friday, March 26 | @ Orlando | 8:00 | NBC Sports Northwest

Sunday, March 28 | @ Toronto | 7:00 | NBC Sports Northwest

Theo Pinson | New York Knicks | Two Way Contract

Week 13 stats:

@ Brooklyn: DID NOT PLAY - COACH'S DECISION

@ Philadelphia: DID NOT PLAY - COACH'S DECISION

vs. Orlando: DID NOT PLAY - COACH'S DECISION

vs. Philadelphia: DID NOT PLAY - COACH'S DECISION

Week 14 preview:

Tuesday, March 23 | vs. Washington | 7:30 | MSG TV

Thursday, March 25 | vs. Washington | 7:30 | MSG TV

Saturday, March 27 | @ Milwaukee | 8:00 | MSG TV

Coby White | Chicago Bulls

Week 13 stats:

vs. Oklahoma City: 28:20 MIN | 4 PTS | 2-7 FG | 0-3 3FG | 1 REB | 3 AST | 2 STL | 0 TO | +11 +/-

vs. San Antonio: 22:30 MIN | 9 PTS | 3-11 FG | 1-7 3FG | 2-2 FT | 3 REB | 2 STL | 3 TO | -10 +/-

@ Denver: 28:17 MIN | 17 PTS | 7-13 FG | 3-3 3FG | 4 REB | 2 AST | 3 TO | -1 +/-

@ Detroit: 16:55 MIN | 7 PTS | 2-7 FG | 1-2 3FG | 2-2 FT | 3 REB | 4 AST | 2 STL | 4 TO | -1 +/-

Week 14 preview:

Monday, March 22 | vs. Utah | 9:00 | NBC Sports Chicago

Wednesday, March 24 | vs. Cleveland | 8:00 | NBC Sports Chicago

Saturday, March 27 | @ San Antonio | 8:30 | NBC Sports Chicago

Stay tuned to AllTarHeels for all your Carolina NBA coverage this year, including these weekly updates.

Send Isaac Schade an email to talk more about this article.

Follow us on Twitter: @SI_Heels | @isaacschade

More From All Tar Heels