NBA Tar Heels: Week 13 Review / Week 14 Preview
It was a tough week for Carolina basketball as the current edition of the Tar Heels lost in the First Round of the NCAA Tournament to Wisconsin on Friday. However, we press on with the NBA season and take time to check in on alums who are playing at the highest level of the game.
Each Monday during the NBA season, All Tar Heels will review the prior week for each Tar Heel in the NBA and preview the week ahead. This week, we are looking at games from March 15-21 and looking ahead to games from March 22-28.
It was a big week for Reggie Bullock, who averaged 14.3 points across four games, including a game-winning steal against Orlando. He also had a single-game high for any Tar Heel this week with 20 points.
Justin Jackson hit double-digits twice this week but had a DNP - Coach's Decision in Oklahoma City's middle game of the week.
Cameron Johnson finally returned, on Sunday night, after being out for some time under the NBA's health and safety protocols. He scored eight points in just shy of 16 minutes, including making his first three-point attempt back. Hopefully, Johnson will be able to get quickly back on track.
Some Tar Heels remain sidelined. Cole Anthony is still battling a rib injury that has sidelined him for longer than expected. Wayne Ellington has also missed several games now with a groin injury.
In other news, Coby White has been coming off the bench this week in most of the Bulls' games post-All Star Break, including all four this week.
There are currently 12 Tar Heels on NBA rosters, either full time or on a two-way contract.
Here’s a brief look at each Tar Heel in the NBA, what he did in the previous week of games, and a preview of the week ahead.
Note: all times listed are Eastern and PM.
Cole Anthony | Orlando Magic
Week 13 stats:
- @ New York: DID NOT PLAY - RIB INJURY
- vs. Brooklyn: DID NOT PLAY - RIB INJURY
- @ Boston: DID NOT PLAY - RIB INJURY
Week 14 preview:
- Tuesday, March 23 | vs. Denver | 7:00 | Fox Sports Florida
- Wednesday, March 24 | vs. Phoenix | 8:00 | Fox Sports Florida
- Friday, March 26 | vs. Portland | 8:00 | Fox Sports Florida
- Sunday, March 28 | @ Los Angeles Lakers | 10:00 | Fox Sports Florida
Harrison Barnes | Sacramento Kings
Week 13 stats:
- @ Charlotte: 36:16 MIN | 13 PTS | 5-9 FG | 1-5 3FG | 2-2 FT | 5 REB | 3 AST | 1 STL | 2 TO | -4 +/-
- @ Washington: 35:37 MIN | 18 PTS | 6-12 FG | 1-4 3FG | 5-6 FT | 8 REB | 5 AST | 1 STL | 0 TO | -5 +/-
- @ Boston: 38:43 MIN | 15 PTS | 5-10 FG | 2-4 3FG | 3-3 FT | 13 REB | 3 AST | 2 TO | +12 +/-
- @ Philadelphia: 32:54 MIN | 12 PTS | 5-7 FG | 1-1 3FG | 1-1 FT | 7 REB | 5 AST | 1 BLK | 1 TO | -22 +/-
Week 14 preview:
- Monday, March 22 | @ Cleveland | 7:30 | Fox Sports California
- Wednesday, March 24 | vs. Atlanta | 10:00 | Fox Sports California
- Thursday, March 25 | vs. Golden State | 10:00 | Fox Sports California
- Saturday, March 27 | vs. Cleveland | 10:00 | Fox Sports California
Tony Bradley | Philadelphia 76ers
Week 13 stats:
- vs. New York: 16:46 MIN | 0 PTS | 0-1 FG | 7 REB | 1 AST | 1 TO | -1 +/-
- vs. Milwaukee: 15:47 MIN | 6 PTS | 3-4 FG | 6 REB | 2 AST | 1 STL | 1 TO | +8 +/-
- vs. Sacramento: 23:49 MIN | 14 PTS | 6-8 FG | 2-2 FT | 8 REB | 1 AST | 1 BLK | 1 TO | +26 +/-
- @ New York: 19:28 MIN | 0 PTS | 0-1 FG | 0-2 FT | 6 REB | 2 AST | 1 TO | +1 +/-
Week 14 preview:
- Tuesday, March 23 | @ Golden State | 10:00 | NBC Sports Philadelphia, TNT
- Thursday, March 25 | @ Los Angeles Lakers | 10:00 | TNT
- Saturday, March 27 | @ Los Angeles Clippers | 10:00 | NBC Sports Philadelphia, NBA TV
Reggie Bullock | New York Knicks
Week 13 stats:
- @ Brooklyn: 42:21 MIN | 19 PTS | 7-12 FG | 5-10 3FG | 6 REB | 1 AST | 1 STL | 1 TO | +1 +/-
- @ Philadelphia: 29:06 MIN | 12 PTS | 4-7 FG | 3-5 3FG | 1-1 FT | 5 REB | 2 STL | 2 TO | -2 +/-
- vs. Orlando: 35:39 MIN | 20 PTS | 7-16 FG | 6-13 3FG | 3 REB | 3 AST | 3 STL | 1 TO | +16 +/-
- vs. Philadelphia: 46:37 MIN | 6 PTS | 2-5 FG | 2-3 3FG | 4 REB | 3 AST | 2 STL | 2 TO | +1 +/-
Week 14 preview:
- Tuesday, March 23 | vs. Washington | 7:30 | MSG TV
- Thursday, March 25 | vs. Washington | 7:30 | MSG TV
- Saturday, March 27 | @ Milwaukee | 8:00 | MSG TV
Ed Davis | Minnesota Timberwolves
Week 13 stats:
- @ Los Angeles Lakers: DID NOT PLAY - COACH'S DECISION
- @ Phoenix: DID NOT PLAY - COACH'S DECISION
- @ Phoenix: DID NOT PLAY - COACH'S DECISION
Week 14 preview:
- Monday, March 22 | vs. Oklahoma City | 8:00 | Fox Sports North
- Wednesday, March 24 | vs. Dallas | 8:00 | Fox Sports North
- Friday, March 26 | vs. Houston | 8:00 | Fox Sports North
- Saturday, March 27 | vs. Houston | 8:00 | Fox Sports North
Wayne Ellington | Detroit Pistons
Week 13 stats:
- vs. San Antonio: DID NOT PLAY - GROIN INJURY
- vs. Toronto: DID NOT PLAY - GROIN INJURY
- @ Houston: DID NOT PLAY - GROIN INJURY
- vs. Chicago: DID NOT PLAY - GROIN INJURY
Week 14 preview:
- Wednesday, March 24 | @ Indiana | 7:00 | Fox Sports Detroit
- Friday, March 26 | vs. Brooklyn | 7:00 | Fox Sports Detroit
- Saturday, March 27 | @ Washington | 8:00 | Fox Sports Detroit
Danny Green | Philadelphia 76ers
Week 13 stats:
- vs. New York: 22:19 MIN | 3 PTS | 1-10 FG | 1-7 3FG | 1 REB | 2 AST | 4 STL | 1 BLK | 3 TO | 0 +/-
- vs. Milwaukee: 34:30 MIN | 18 PTS | 6-15 FG | 6-14 3FG | 6 REB | 1 STL | 1 BLK | 0 TO | -6 +/-
- vs. Sacramento: 32:14 MIN | 18 PTS | 7-13 FG | 4-6 3FG | 3 REB | 2 AST | 3 STL | 0 TO | +33 +/-
- @ New York: 32:57 MIN | 11 PTS | 4-8 FG | 3-5 3FG | 3 REB | 1 AST | 5 STL | 3 BLK | 2 TO | -2 +/-
Week 14 preview:
- Tuesday, March 23 | @ Golden State | 10:00 | NBC Sports Philadelphia, TNT
- Thursday, March 25 | @ Los Angeles Lakers | 10:00 | TNT
- Saturday, March 27 | @ Los Angeles Clippers | 10:00 | NBC Sports Philadelphia, NBA TV
Justin Jackson | Oklahoma City Thunder
Week 13 stats:
- @ Chicago: 22:17 MIN | 10 PTS | 4-10 FG | 0-2 3FG | 2-2 FT | 2 REB | 1 STL | 1 TO | +13 +/-
- @ Atlanta: DID NOT PLAY - COACH'S DECISION
- @ Houston: 13:01 MIN | 15 PTS | 5-6 FG | 2-3 3FG | 3-3 FT | 0 REB | 1 AST | 1 TO | -2 +/-
Week 14 preview:
- Monday, March 22 | @ Minnesota | 8:00 | Fox Sports Oklahoma
- Wednesday, March 24 | vs. Memphis | 8:00 | Fox Sports Oklahoma
- Saturday, March 27 | vs. Boston | 9:00 | Fox Sports Oklahoma
Cameron Johnson | Phoenix Suns
Week 13 stats:
- vs. Memphis: DID NOT PLAY - HEALTH AND SAFETY PROTOCOLS
- vs. Minnesota: DID NOT PLAY - HEALTH AND SAFETY PROTOCOLS
- vs. Minnesota: DID NOT PLAY - HEALTH AND SAFETY PROTOCOLS
- vs. Los Angeles Lakers: 15:50 MIN | 8 PTS | 3-4 FG | 2-2 3FG | 3 REB | 2 BLK | 1 TO | -6 +/-
Week 14 preview:
- Tuesday, March 23 | @ Miami | 7:00 | Fox Sports Arizona
- Wednesday, March 24 | @ Orlando | 7:00 | Fox Sports Arizona
- Friday, March 26 | @ Toronto | 6:30 | Fox Sports Arizona
- Sunday, March 28 | @ Charlotte | 12:00 | Fox Sports Arizona
Nassir Little | Portland Trail Blazers
Week 13 stats:
- vs. New Orleans: 17:45 MIN | 2 PTS | 0-1 FG | 0-1 3FG | 2-2 FT | 4 REB | 1 AST | 2 BLK | 0 TO | -11 +/-
- vs. New Orleans: 15:35 MIN | 2 PTS | 0-2 FG | 0-2 3FG | 2-2 FT | 6 REB | 1 AST | 1 STL | 1 BLK | 0 TO | +8 +/-
- vs. Dallas: 10:42 MIN | 3 PTS | 1-1 FG | 1-1 3FG | 0 TO | -11 +/-
- vs. Dallas: 21:28 MIN | 14 PTS | 4-9 FG | 2-5 3FG | 4-5 FT | 2 REB | 1 AST | 0 TO | -15 +/-
Week 14 preview:
- Tuesday, March 23 | vs. Brooklyn | 10:00 | NBC Sports Northwest
- Thursday, March 25 | @ Miami | 7:30 | NBC Sports Northwest, TNT
- Friday, March 26 | @ Orlando | 8:00 | NBC Sports Northwest
- Sunday, March 28 | @ Toronto | 7:00 | NBC Sports Northwest
Theo Pinson | New York Knicks | Two Way Contract
Week 13 stats:
- @ Brooklyn: DID NOT PLAY - COACH'S DECISION
- @ Philadelphia: DID NOT PLAY - COACH'S DECISION
- vs. Orlando: DID NOT PLAY - COACH'S DECISION
- vs. Philadelphia: DID NOT PLAY - COACH'S DECISION
Week 14 preview:
- Tuesday, March 23 | vs. Washington | 7:30 | MSG TV
- Thursday, March 25 | vs. Washington | 7:30 | MSG TV
- Saturday, March 27 | @ Milwaukee | 8:00 | MSG TV
Coby White | Chicago Bulls
Week 13 stats:
- vs. Oklahoma City: 28:20 MIN | 4 PTS | 2-7 FG | 0-3 3FG | 1 REB | 3 AST | 2 STL | 0 TO | +11 +/-
- vs. San Antonio: 22:30 MIN | 9 PTS | 3-11 FG | 1-7 3FG | 2-2 FT | 3 REB | 2 STL | 3 TO | -10 +/-
- @ Denver: 28:17 MIN | 17 PTS | 7-13 FG | 3-3 3FG | 4 REB | 2 AST | 3 TO | -1 +/-
- @ Detroit: 16:55 MIN | 7 PTS | 2-7 FG | 1-2 3FG | 2-2 FT | 3 REB | 4 AST | 2 STL | 4 TO | -1 +/-
Week 14 preview:
- Monday, March 22 | vs. Utah | 9:00 | NBC Sports Chicago
- Wednesday, March 24 | vs. Cleveland | 8:00 | NBC Sports Chicago
- Saturday, March 27 | @ San Antonio | 8:30 | NBC Sports Chicago
Stay tuned to AllTarHeels for all your Carolina NBA coverage this year, including these weekly updates.
