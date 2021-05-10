NBA Tar Heels: Week 20 Review / Week 21 Preview

Each Monday during the NBA season, All Tar Heels will review the prior week and preview the week ahead for each Tar Heel in the NBA.

May 16 is the final day of the regular season and all 30 teams will be in action. Game times for that final day are yet to be set, so in the schedules below you'll notice that each game for May 16 has a 'TBD' associated with it (May 15 game times are also currently TBD).

With this being the final week of the season, this will be the final regular review / preview article of the 2020-21 NBA season. However, next week we will still have a review and then an NBA playoffs preview. Stay tuned for that!

Speaking of the playoffs, there are currently 12 Tar Heels on NBA rosters, either full time or on a two-way contract. Six of them are currently in playoff position

Here's where the different Tar Heels' NBA teams stand as of the conclusion of games on Sunday, May 9:

76ers (Danny Green): 1st in East (Clinched Playoff Birth)

Bucks (Justin Jackson): 3rd in East (Clinched Playoff Birth)

Bulls (Coby White): 11th in East

Kings (Harrison Barnes): 12th in West

Knicks (Reggie Bullock / Theo Pinson): 4th in East

Magic (Cole Anthony): 13th in East (Eliminated)

Pistons (Wayne Ellington): 15th in East (Eliminated)

Suns (Cameron Johnson): 2nd in West (Clinched Playoff Birth)

Thunder (Tony Bradley): 14th in West (Eliminated)

Timberwolves (Ed Davis): 13th in West (Eliminated)

Trail Blazers (Nassir Little): 6th in West

As a reminder, the NBA will have a slight tweak to their usual playoff format this year. Typically, the top eight teams in each conference make the postseason in a very conventional format.

This season, however, the top six seeds in each conference will automatically be in. Teams seven through ten will each have to compete in a play-in tournament to decide the final two positions.

Here's how the play-in tournament will unfold, according to NBA.com (stay with me, it's convoluted):

The team with the 7th-highest winning percentage in each conference will host the team with the 8th-highest winning percentage in a single game.

The winner of the so-called "Seven-Eight Game" will earn the No. 7 seed.

As per usual, the No. 7 seed in each conference will then play the No. 2 seed in the first round.

The team with the 9th-highest winning percentage in each conference will host the team with the 10th-highest winning percentage in a single elimination game.

The loser of the "Nine-Ten Game" is eliminated.

The loser of the Seven-Eight Game will then host the winner of the Nine-Ten Game in a single elimination game.

The loser of this game is eliminated.

The winner of this game will earn the No. 8 seed and will play the No. 1 seed in the first round.

Is your head spinning yet? Here's a picture to hopefully help clear up any remaining confusion:

The play-in tournament will start on Tuesday, May 18, with the actual first round commencing on Saturday, May 22.

Some highlights from the week:

Reggie Bullock has been the model of consistency down the stretch for the Knicks. He's now scored in double-digits in 15 straight games and 19 of the past 21. The interesting tidbit about the 15-game streak is that he never made it to 20 points in the first 14 games. Bullock scored between 10 and 18 points in each game of the streak, until Sunday. On Sunday, Bullock exploded to score a season-high 24.

Coby White has been the second-most consistent Tar Heel of late in the scoring column. He's been in double-digits in 12 straight games. But he's also done a great job getting teammates involved during that stretch, averaging 5.42 assists per game and never fewer than three. He also had three of the highest four scoring games of the week for a Tar Heel - 25, 23, and 21 (Bullock's 24 is the other).

Harrison Barnes remained sidelined all week with a lingering groin injury.

Cam Johnson is currently dealing with a wrist injury.

Here’s a brief look at each Tar Heel in the NBA, what he did in the previous week of games, and a preview of the week ahead.

Note: all times listed are Eastern and PM.

Cole Anthony | Orlando Magic

Week 20 stats:

@ Detroit: 21:07 MIN | 8 PTS | 3-7 FG | 1-1 3FG | 1-2 FT | 4 REB | 4 AST | 3 TO | +8 +/-

vs. Boston: 21:48 MIN | 4 PTS | 2-10 FG | 0-2 3FG | 3 REB | 4 AST | 3 TO | -16 +/-

@ Charlotte: 29:19 MIN | 20 PTS | 6-14 FG | 2-5 3FG | 6-6 FT | 5 REB | 1 AST | 1 STL | 1 BLK | 2 TO | -5 +/-

vs. Minnesota: 24:13 MIN | 11 PTS | 4-13 FG | 1-5 3FG | 2-2 FT | 4 REB | 3 AST | 3 TO | -29 +/-

Week 21 preview:

Tuesday, May 11 | @ Milwaukee | 9:00 | Bally Sports Florida

Thursday, May 13 | @ Atlanta | 7:30 | Bally Sports Florida

Friday, May 14 | @ Philadelphia | 8:00 | Bally Sports Florida

Sunday, May 16 | @ Philadelphia | TBD | Bally Sports Florida

Harrison Barnes | Sacramento Kings

Week 20 stats:

@ Oklahoma City: INACTIVE - GROIN INJURY

@ Indiana: INACTIVE - GROIN INJURY

vs. San Antonio: INACTIVE - GROIN INJURY

vs. Oklahoma City: INACTIVE - GROIN INJURY

Week 21 preview:

Tuesday, May 11 | vs. Oklahoma City | 10:00 | NBC Sports California

Thursday, May 13 | @ Memphis | 8:00 | NBC Sports California

Friday, May 14 | @ Memphis | 9:00 | NBC Sports California

Sunday, May 16 | vs. Utah | TBD | NBC Sports California

Tony Bradley | Oklahoma City Thunder

Week 20 stats:

vs. Sacramento: DID NOT PLAY - COACH'S DECISION

@ Golden State: 20:27 MIN | 8 PTS | 4-4 FG | 5 REB | 0 TO | -3 +/-

@ Golden State: DID NOT PLAY - COACH'S DECISION

@ Sacramento: MIN | PTS | - FG | - 3FG | - FT | REB | AST | STL | BLK | TO | +/-

Week 21 preview:

Tuesday, May 11 | @ Sacramento | 10:00 | Bally Sports Oklahoma

Friday, May 14 | vs. Utah | 8:00 | Bally Sports Oklahoma

Sunday, May 16 | vs. Los Angeles Clippers | TBD | Bally Sports Oklahoma

Reggie Bullock | New York Knicks

Week 20 stats:

@ Memphis: 33:33 MIN | 13 PTS | 3-9 FG | 2-6 3FG | 3-3 FT | 5 REB | 1 AST | 1 STL | 1 TO | +13 +/-

@ Denver: 24:01 MIN | 14 PTS | 4-9 FG | 3-7 3FG | 3-3 FT | 2 REB | 2 AST | 1 STL | 1 TO | -14 +/-

@ Phoenix: 37:37 MIN | 12 PTS | 3-11 FG | 2-8 3FG | 4-4 FT | 3 REB | 3 AST | 1 TO | -22 +/-

@ Los Angeles Clippers: 45:35 MIN | 24 PTS | 8-17 FG | 5-12 3FG | 3-3 FT | 4 REB | 3 AST | 2 STL | 1 BLK | 1 TO | +15 +/-

Week 21 preview:

Tuesday, May 11 | @ Los Angeles Lakers | 10:00 | MSG TV, TNT

Thursday, May 13 | vs. San Antonio | 7:30 | MSG TV

Saturday, May 15 | vs. Charlotte | TBD | MSG TV

Sunday, May 16 | vs. Boston | TBD | MSG TV

Ed Davis | Minnesota Timberwolves

Week 20 stats:

vs. Memphis: DID NOT PLAY - COACH'S DECISION

@ Miami: DID NOT PLAY - COACH'S DECISION

@ Orlando: 6:16 MIN | 0 PTS | 0-0 FG | 2 REB | 0 TO | -3 +/-

Week 21 preview:

Tuesday, May 11 | @ Detroit | 7:00 | Bally Sports North Plus

Thursday, May 13 | vs. Denver | 8:00 | Bally Sports North

Saturday, May 15 | vs. Boston | TBD | Bally Sports North

Sunday, May 16 | vs. Dallas | TBD | Bally Sports North

Wayne Ellington | Detroit Pistons

Week 20 stats:

vs. Orlando: DID NOT PLAY - STRAINED CALF

vs. Charlotte: DID NOT PLAY - STRAINED CALF

vs. Memphis: 25:37 MIN | 18 PTS | 6-12 FG | 6-10 3FG | 2 REB | 2 AST | 1 STL | 3 TO | +11 +/-

@ Philadelphia: 24:00 MIN | 3 PTS | 1-7 FG | 1-6 3FG | 1 REB | 2 AST | 1 TO | -20 +/-

vs. Chicago: DID NOT PLAY - STRAINED CALF

Week 21 preview:

Tuesday, May 11 | vs. Minnesota | 7:00 | Bally Sports Detroit

Friday, May 14 | vs. Denver | 8:00 | Bally Sports Detroit

Sunday, May 16 | vs. Miami | TBD | Bally Sports Detroit

Danny Green | Philadelphia 76ers

Week 20 stats:

@ Chicago: 28:43 MIN | 14 PTS | 5-10 FG | 4-9 3FG | 4 REB | 3 AST | 4 STL | 0 TO | +26 +/-

@ Houston: 23:33 MIN | 9 PTS | 3-6 FG | 3-6 3FG | 8 REB | 1 AST | 1 STL | 1 TO | +9 +/-

vs. New Orleans: 31:19 MIN | 8 PTS | 3-10 FG | 2-8 3FG | 5 REB | 1 STL | 1 BLK | 2 TO | +18 +/-

vs. Detroit: 31:32 MIN | 11 PTS | 3-9 FG | 3-7 3FG | 2-2 FT | 3 REB | 4 AST | 2 STL | 1 BLK | 1 TO | +26 +/-

Week 21 preview:

Tuesday, May 11 | @ Indiana | 8:00 | NBC Sports Philadelphia

Thursday, May 13 | @ Miami | 7:30 | NBC Sports Philadelphia

Friday, May 14 | vs. Orlando | 8:00 | NBC Sports Philadelphia

Sunday, May 16 | vs. Orlando | TBD | NBC Sports Philadelphia

Justin Jackson | Milwaukee Bucks

Week 20 stats:

vs. Brooklyn: INACTIVE

vs. Washington: DID NOT PLAY - COACH'S DECISION

vs. Houston: INACTIVE

Week 21 preview:

Monday, May 10 | @ San Antonio | 8:30 | Bally Sports Wisconsin

Tuesday, May 11 | vs. Orlando | 9:00 | Bally Sports Wisconsin Plus

Thursday, May 13 | @ Milwaukee | 7:00 | Bally Sports Wisconsin

Saturday, May 15 | vs. Miami | TBD | Bally Sports Wisconsin

Sunday, May 16 | @ Chicago | TBD | Bally Sports Wisconsin

Cameron Johnson | Phoenix Suns

Week 20 stats:

@ Cleveland: 30:24 MIN | 7 PTS | 2-9 FG | 1-6 3FG | 2-2 FT | 5 REB | 2 AST | 1 STL | 0 TO | +8 +/-

@ Atlanta: 19:22 MIN | 2 PTS | 1-9 FG | 0-6 3FG | 2 REB | 3 STL | 0 TO | -17 +/-

vs. New York: INACTIVE - WRIST INJURY

@ Los Angeles Lakers: INACTIVE - WRIST INJURY

Week 21 preview:

Tuesday, May 11 | @ Golden State | 9:00 | Bally Sports Arizona

Thursday, May 13 | vs. Portland | 9:00 | Bally Sports Arizona

Saturday, May 15 | @ San Antonio | TBD | Bally Sports Arizona

Sunday, May 16 | @ San Antonio | TBD | Bally Sports Arizona

Nassir Little | Portland Trail Blazers

Week 20 stats:

@ Atlanta: 5:13 MIN | 2 PTS | 1-3 FG | 2 REB | 0 TO | +11 +/-

@ Cleveland: 14:06 MIN | 8 PTS | 3-3 FG | 1-1 3FG | 1-1 FT | 2 REB | 0 TO | +28 +/-

vs. Los Angeles Lakers: DID NOT PLAY - COACH'S DECISION

vs. San Antonio: 13:34 MIN | 6 PTS | 3-4 FG | 0-1 3FG | 3 REB | 1 TO | -2 +/-

Week 21 preview:

Monday, May 10 | vs. Houston | 10:00 | NBC Sports Northwest

Wednesday, May 12 | @ Utah | 9:00 | NBC Sports Northwest

Thursday, May 13 | @ Phoneix | 10:00 | NBC Sports Northwest

Sunday, May 16 | vs. Denver | TBD | NBC Sports Northwest

Theo Pinson | New York Knicks | Two Way Contract

Week 20 stats:

@ Memphis: DID NOT PLAY - COACH'S DECISION

@ Denver: 1:04 MIN | 0 PTS | 0-0 FG | 1 REB | 0 TO | +5 +/-

@ Phoenix: DID NOT PLAY - COACH'S DECISION

@ Los Angeles Clippers: DID NOT PLAY - COACH'S DECISION

Week 21 preview:

Tuesday, May 11 | @ Los Angeles Lakers | 9:00 | MSG TV, TNT

Thursday, May 13 | vs. San Antonio | 6:30 | MSG TV

Saturday, May 15 | vs. Charlotte | TBD | MSG TV

Sunday, May 16 | vs. Boston | TBD | MSG TV

Coby White | Chicago Bulls

Week 20 stats:

vs. Philadelphia: 28:48 MIN | 23 PTS | 8-19 FG | 5-10 3FG | 2-2 FT | 2 REB | 5 AST | 3 TO | -4 +/

@ Charlotte: 30:07 MIN | 14 PTS | 5-12 FG | 3-8 3FG | 1-2 FT | 4 REB | 6 AST | 4 TO | +7 +/-

vs. Boston: 33:09 MIN | 25 PTS | 9-16 FG | 7-12 3FG | 7 REB | 5 AST | 1 STL | 1 BLK | 2 TO | +13 +/-

@ Detroit: 30:42 MIN | 21 PTS | 8-16 FG | 5-11 3FG | 4 REB | 3 AST | 1 TO | 0 +/-

Week 21 preview:

Tuesday, May 11 | vs. Brooklyn | 8:00 | NBC Sports Chicago

Thursday, May 13 | vs. Toronto | 8:00 | NBC Sports Chicago

Saturday, May 15 | @ Brooklyn | TBD | NBC Sports Chicago

Sunday, May 16 | vs. Milwaukee | TBD | NBC Sports Chicago

Stay tuned to AllTarHeels for all your Carolina NBA coverage this year, including these weekly updates.

