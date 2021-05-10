NBA Tar Heels: Week 20 Review / Week 21 Preview
Each Monday during the NBA season, All Tar Heels will review the prior week for each Tar Heel in the NBA and preview the week ahead. This week, we are looking at games from May 3-9 and looking ahead to games from May 10-16.
May 16 is the final day of the regular season and all 30 teams will be in action. Game times for that final day are yet to be set, so in the schedules below you'll notice that each game for May 16 has a 'TBD' associated with it (May 15 game times are also currently TBD).
With this being the final week of the season, this will be the final regular review / preview article of the 2020-21 NBA season. However, next week we will still have a review and then an NBA playoffs preview. Stay tuned for that!
Speaking of the playoffs, there are currently 12 Tar Heels on NBA rosters, either full time or on a two-way contract. Six of them are currently in playoff position
Here's where the different Tar Heels' NBA teams stand as of the conclusion of games on Sunday, May 9:
- 76ers (Danny Green): 1st in East (Clinched Playoff Birth)
- Bucks (Justin Jackson): 3rd in East (Clinched Playoff Birth)
- Bulls (Coby White): 11th in East
- Kings (Harrison Barnes): 12th in West
- Knicks (Reggie Bullock / Theo Pinson): 4th in East
- Magic (Cole Anthony): 13th in East (Eliminated)
- Pistons (Wayne Ellington): 15th in East (Eliminated)
- Suns (Cameron Johnson): 2nd in West (Clinched Playoff Birth)
- Thunder (Tony Bradley): 14th in West (Eliminated)
- Timberwolves (Ed Davis): 13th in West (Eliminated)
- Trail Blazers (Nassir Little): 6th in West
As a reminder, the NBA will have a slight tweak to their usual playoff format this year. Typically, the top eight teams in each conference make the postseason in a very conventional format.
This season, however, the top six seeds in each conference will automatically be in. Teams seven through ten will each have to compete in a play-in tournament to decide the final two positions.
Here's how the play-in tournament will unfold, according to NBA.com (stay with me, it's convoluted):
- The team with the 7th-highest winning percentage in each conference will host the team with the 8th-highest winning percentage in a single game.
- The winner of the so-called "Seven-Eight Game" will earn the No. 7 seed.
- As per usual, the No. 7 seed in each conference will then play the No. 2 seed in the first round.
- The team with the 9th-highest winning percentage in each conference will host the team with the 10th-highest winning percentage in a single elimination game.
- The loser of the "Nine-Ten Game" is eliminated.
- The loser of the Seven-Eight Game will then host the winner of the Nine-Ten Game in a single elimination game.
- The loser of this game is eliminated.
- The winner of this game will earn the No. 8 seed and will play the No. 1 seed in the first round.
Is your head spinning yet? Here's a picture to hopefully help clear up any remaining confusion:
The play-in tournament will start on Tuesday, May 18, with the actual first round commencing on Saturday, May 22.
Some highlights from the week:
- Reggie Bullock has been the model of consistency down the stretch for the Knicks. He's now scored in double-digits in 15 straight games and 19 of the past 21. The interesting tidbit about the 15-game streak is that he never made it to 20 points in the first 14 games. Bullock scored between 10 and 18 points in each game of the streak, until Sunday. On Sunday, Bullock exploded to score a season-high 24.
- Coby White has been the second-most consistent Tar Heel of late in the scoring column. He's been in double-digits in 12 straight games. But he's also done a great job getting teammates involved during that stretch, averaging 5.42 assists per game and never fewer than three. He also had three of the highest four scoring games of the week for a Tar Heel - 25, 23, and 21 (Bullock's 24 is the other).
- Harrison Barnes remained sidelined all week with a lingering groin injury.
- Cam Johnson is currently dealing with a wrist injury.
Here’s a brief look at each Tar Heel in the NBA, what he did in the previous week of games, and a preview of the week ahead.
Note: all times listed are Eastern and PM.
Cole Anthony | Orlando Magic
Week 20 stats:
- @ Detroit: 21:07 MIN | 8 PTS | 3-7 FG | 1-1 3FG | 1-2 FT | 4 REB | 4 AST | 3 TO | +8 +/-
- vs. Boston: 21:48 MIN | 4 PTS | 2-10 FG | 0-2 3FG | 3 REB | 4 AST | 3 TO | -16 +/-
- @ Charlotte: 29:19 MIN | 20 PTS | 6-14 FG | 2-5 3FG | 6-6 FT | 5 REB | 1 AST | 1 STL | 1 BLK | 2 TO | -5 +/-
- vs. Minnesota: 24:13 MIN | 11 PTS | 4-13 FG | 1-5 3FG | 2-2 FT | 4 REB | 3 AST | 3 TO | -29 +/-
Week 21 preview:
- Tuesday, May 11 | @ Milwaukee | 9:00 | Bally Sports Florida
- Thursday, May 13 | @ Atlanta | 7:30 | Bally Sports Florida
- Friday, May 14 | @ Philadelphia | 8:00 | Bally Sports Florida
- Sunday, May 16 | @ Philadelphia | TBD | Bally Sports Florida
Harrison Barnes | Sacramento Kings
Week 20 stats:
- @ Oklahoma City: INACTIVE - GROIN INJURY
- @ Indiana: INACTIVE - GROIN INJURY
- vs. San Antonio: INACTIVE - GROIN INJURY
- vs. Oklahoma City: INACTIVE - GROIN INJURY
Week 21 preview:
- Tuesday, May 11 | vs. Oklahoma City | 10:00 | NBC Sports California
- Thursday, May 13 | @ Memphis | 8:00 | NBC Sports California
- Friday, May 14 | @ Memphis | 9:00 | NBC Sports California
- Sunday, May 16 | vs. Utah | TBD | NBC Sports California
Tony Bradley | Oklahoma City Thunder
Week 20 stats:
- vs. Sacramento: DID NOT PLAY - COACH'S DECISION
- @ Golden State: 20:27 MIN | 8 PTS | 4-4 FG | 5 REB | 0 TO | -3 +/-
- @ Golden State: DID NOT PLAY - COACH'S DECISION
- @ Sacramento: MIN | PTS | - FG | - 3FG | - FT | REB | AST | STL | BLK | TO | +/-
Week 21 preview:
- Tuesday, May 11 | @ Sacramento | 10:00 | Bally Sports Oklahoma
- Friday, May 14 | vs. Utah | 8:00 | Bally Sports Oklahoma
- Sunday, May 16 | vs. Los Angeles Clippers | TBD | Bally Sports Oklahoma
Reggie Bullock | New York Knicks
Week 20 stats:
- @ Memphis: 33:33 MIN | 13 PTS | 3-9 FG | 2-6 3FG | 3-3 FT | 5 REB | 1 AST | 1 STL | 1 TO | +13 +/-
- @ Denver: 24:01 MIN | 14 PTS | 4-9 FG | 3-7 3FG | 3-3 FT | 2 REB | 2 AST | 1 STL | 1 TO | -14 +/-
- @ Phoenix: 37:37 MIN | 12 PTS | 3-11 FG | 2-8 3FG | 4-4 FT | 3 REB | 3 AST | 1 TO | -22 +/-
- @ Los Angeles Clippers: 45:35 MIN | 24 PTS | 8-17 FG | 5-12 3FG | 3-3 FT | 4 REB | 3 AST | 2 STL | 1 BLK | 1 TO | +15 +/-
Week 21 preview:
- Tuesday, May 11 | @ Los Angeles Lakers | 10:00 | MSG TV, TNT
- Thursday, May 13 | vs. San Antonio | 7:30 | MSG TV
- Saturday, May 15 | vs. Charlotte | TBD | MSG TV
- Sunday, May 16 | vs. Boston | TBD | MSG TV
Ed Davis | Minnesota Timberwolves
Week 20 stats:
- vs. Memphis: DID NOT PLAY - COACH'S DECISION
- @ Miami: DID NOT PLAY - COACH'S DECISION
- @ Orlando: 6:16 MIN | 0 PTS | 0-0 FG | 2 REB | 0 TO | -3 +/-
Week 21 preview:
- Tuesday, May 11 | @ Detroit | 7:00 | Bally Sports North Plus
- Thursday, May 13 | vs. Denver | 8:00 | Bally Sports North
- Saturday, May 15 | vs. Boston | TBD | Bally Sports North
- Sunday, May 16 | vs. Dallas | TBD | Bally Sports North
Wayne Ellington | Detroit Pistons
Week 20 stats:
- vs. Orlando: DID NOT PLAY - STRAINED CALF
- vs. Charlotte: DID NOT PLAY - STRAINED CALF
- vs. Memphis: 25:37 MIN | 18 PTS | 6-12 FG | 6-10 3FG | 2 REB | 2 AST | 1 STL | 3 TO | +11 +/-
- @ Philadelphia: 24:00 MIN | 3 PTS | 1-7 FG | 1-6 3FG | 1 REB | 2 AST | 1 TO | -20 +/-
- vs. Chicago: DID NOT PLAY - STRAINED CALF
Week 21 preview:
- Tuesday, May 11 | vs. Minnesota | 7:00 | Bally Sports Detroit
- Friday, May 14 | vs. Denver | 8:00 | Bally Sports Detroit
- Sunday, May 16 | vs. Miami | TBD | Bally Sports Detroit
Danny Green | Philadelphia 76ers
Week 20 stats:
- @ Chicago: 28:43 MIN | 14 PTS | 5-10 FG | 4-9 3FG | 4 REB | 3 AST | 4 STL | 0 TO | +26 +/-
- @ Houston: 23:33 MIN | 9 PTS | 3-6 FG | 3-6 3FG | 8 REB | 1 AST | 1 STL | 1 TO | +9 +/-
- vs. New Orleans: 31:19 MIN | 8 PTS | 3-10 FG | 2-8 3FG | 5 REB | 1 STL | 1 BLK | 2 TO | +18 +/-
- vs. Detroit: 31:32 MIN | 11 PTS | 3-9 FG | 3-7 3FG | 2-2 FT | 3 REB | 4 AST | 2 STL | 1 BLK | 1 TO | +26 +/-
Week 21 preview:
- Tuesday, May 11 | @ Indiana | 8:00 | NBC Sports Philadelphia
- Thursday, May 13 | @ Miami | 7:30 | NBC Sports Philadelphia
- Friday, May 14 | vs. Orlando | 8:00 | NBC Sports Philadelphia
- Sunday, May 16 | vs. Orlando | TBD | NBC Sports Philadelphia
Justin Jackson | Milwaukee Bucks
Week 20 stats:
- vs. Brooklyn: INACTIVE
- vs. Washington: DID NOT PLAY - COACH'S DECISION
- vs. Houston: INACTIVE
Week 21 preview:
- Monday, May 10 | @ San Antonio | 8:30 | Bally Sports Wisconsin
- Tuesday, May 11 | vs. Orlando | 9:00 | Bally Sports Wisconsin Plus
- Thursday, May 13 | @ Milwaukee | 7:00 | Bally Sports Wisconsin
- Saturday, May 15 | vs. Miami | TBD | Bally Sports Wisconsin
- Sunday, May 16 | @ Chicago | TBD | Bally Sports Wisconsin
Cameron Johnson | Phoenix Suns
Week 20 stats:
- @ Cleveland: 30:24 MIN | 7 PTS | 2-9 FG | 1-6 3FG | 2-2 FT | 5 REB | 2 AST | 1 STL | 0 TO | +8 +/-
- @ Atlanta: 19:22 MIN | 2 PTS | 1-9 FG | 0-6 3FG | 2 REB | 3 STL | 0 TO | -17 +/-
- vs. New York: INACTIVE - WRIST INJURY
- @ Los Angeles Lakers: INACTIVE - WRIST INJURY
Week 21 preview:
- Tuesday, May 11 | @ Golden State | 9:00 | Bally Sports Arizona
- Thursday, May 13 | vs. Portland | 9:00 | Bally Sports Arizona
- Saturday, May 15 | @ San Antonio | TBD | Bally Sports Arizona
- Sunday, May 16 | @ San Antonio | TBD | Bally Sports Arizona
Nassir Little | Portland Trail Blazers
Week 20 stats:
- @ Atlanta: 5:13 MIN | 2 PTS | 1-3 FG | 2 REB | 0 TO | +11 +/-
- @ Cleveland: 14:06 MIN | 8 PTS | 3-3 FG | 1-1 3FG | 1-1 FT | 2 REB | 0 TO | +28 +/-
- vs. Los Angeles Lakers: DID NOT PLAY - COACH'S DECISION
- vs. San Antonio: 13:34 MIN | 6 PTS | 3-4 FG | 0-1 3FG | 3 REB | 1 TO | -2 +/-
Week 21 preview:
- Monday, May 10 | vs. Houston | 10:00 | NBC Sports Northwest
- Wednesday, May 12 | @ Utah | 9:00 | NBC Sports Northwest
- Thursday, May 13 | @ Phoneix | 10:00 | NBC Sports Northwest
- Sunday, May 16 | vs. Denver | TBD | NBC Sports Northwest
Theo Pinson | New York Knicks | Two Way Contract
Week 20 stats:
- @ Memphis: DID NOT PLAY - COACH'S DECISION
- @ Denver: 1:04 MIN | 0 PTS | 0-0 FG | 1 REB | 0 TO | +5 +/-
- @ Phoenix: DID NOT PLAY - COACH'S DECISION
- @ Los Angeles Clippers: DID NOT PLAY - COACH'S DECISION
Week 21 preview:
- Tuesday, May 11 | @ Los Angeles Lakers | 9:00 | MSG TV, TNT
- Thursday, May 13 | vs. San Antonio | 6:30 | MSG TV
- Saturday, May 15 | vs. Charlotte | TBD | MSG TV
- Sunday, May 16 | vs. Boston | TBD | MSG TV
Coby White | Chicago Bulls
Week 20 stats:
- vs. Philadelphia: 28:48 MIN | 23 PTS | 8-19 FG | 5-10 3FG | 2-2 FT | 2 REB | 5 AST | 3 TO | -4 +/
- @ Charlotte: 30:07 MIN | 14 PTS | 5-12 FG | 3-8 3FG | 1-2 FT | 4 REB | 6 AST | 4 TO | +7 +/-
- vs. Boston: 33:09 MIN | 25 PTS | 9-16 FG | 7-12 3FG | 7 REB | 5 AST | 1 STL | 1 BLK | 2 TO | +13 +/-
- @ Detroit: 30:42 MIN | 21 PTS | 8-16 FG | 5-11 3FG | 4 REB | 3 AST | 1 TO | 0 +/-
Week 21 preview:
- Tuesday, May 11 | vs. Brooklyn | 8:00 | NBC Sports Chicago
- Thursday, May 13 | vs. Toronto | 8:00 | NBC Sports Chicago
- Saturday, May 15 | @ Brooklyn | TBD | NBC Sports Chicago
- Sunday, May 16 | vs. Milwaukee | TBD | NBC Sports Chicago
Stay tuned to AllTarHeels for all your Carolina NBA coverage this year, including these weekly updates.
