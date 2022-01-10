Skip to main content
NBA Tar Heels: Week 12 Review / Week 13 Preview

Each Monday during the NBA regular season, All Tar Heels will review the prior week for each Tar Heel in the NBA and preview the week ahead. This week, we are looking back at games from January 3-9 and looking ahead to games from January 10-16.

There are currently 13 Tar Heels on NBA rosters, 11 on full-time contracts, one (Theo Pinson) on a two-way contract, and one (Justin Jackson) on a 10-day contract.

  • As stated above, congratulations are in order to Theo Pinson, who parlayed his 10-day contract with the Mavericks into a two-way deal.
  • Congratulations as well to Justin Jackson, who signed a 10-day contract, however with a different team than his previous one. Jackson signed with the Celtics several weeks ago, but is now a member of the Suns with Cameron Johnson.
  • Speaking of Johnson, his streak of scoring in double-digits is up to 19 games and his streak of making multiple threes is up to 22 games. And don't be fooled into thikning that he's just skating by with barely making double-digits; Johnson scored a career high 24 points against the Clippers last week.
  • And speaking of the Mavericks (Pinson and Reggie Bullock), they have reeled off five straight and are now in fifth in the Western conference.
  • In almost a mirror image, Danny Green and the 76ers have won six straight and moved into fifth place in the Eastern Conference. 
  • Cole Anthony has finally returned from his ankle injury and played in each of the Magic's final three games of the week, scoring 26, 19, and 12 and playing at least 25 minutes in each.

Here’s a brief look at each Tar Heel in the NBA, what he did in the previous week of games, and a preview of the week ahead.

Note: all times listed are Eastern and PM.

Cole Anthony | Orlando Magic

Week 12 stats:

Screen Shot 2022-01-10 at 1.08.47 AM

Week 13 preview:

Screen Shot 2022-01-09 at 10.10.46 PM

Harrison Barnes | Sacramento Kings

Week 12 stats:

Screen Shot 2022-01-10 at 1.09.01 AM

Week 13 preview:

Screen Shot 2022-01-09 at 10.10.52 PM

Tony Bradley | Chicago Bulls

Week 12 stats:

Screen Shot 2022-01-10 at 1.09.09 AM

Week 13 preview:

Screen Shot 2022-01-09 at 10.11.00 PM

Reggie Bullock | Dallas Mavericks

Week 12 stats:

Screen Shot 2022-01-10 at 1.09.22 AM

Week 13 preview:

Screen Shot 2022-01-09 at 10.11.06 PM

Ed Davis | Cleveland Cavaliers

Week 12 stats:

Screen Shot 2022-01-10 at 1.09.29 AM

Week 13 preview:

Screen Shot 2022-01-09 at 10.11.13 PM

Wayne Ellington | Los Angeles Lakers

Week 12 stats:

Screen Shot 2022-01-10 at 1.09.47 AM

Week 13 preview:

Screen Shot 2022-01-09 at 10.11.22 PM

Danny Green | Philadelphia 76ers

Week 12 stats:

Screen Shot 2022-01-10 at 1.10.03 AM

Week 13 preview:

Screen Shot 2022-01-09 at 10.11.30 PM

Justin Jackson | Phoenix Suns

Week 12 stats:

Screen Shot 2022-01-10 at 1.10.17 AM

Week 13 preview:

Screen Shot 2022-01-09 at 10.11.38 PM

Cameron Johnson | Phoenix Suns

Week 12 stats:

Screen Shot 2022-01-10 at 1.10.28 AM

Week 13 preview:

Screen Shot 2022-01-09 at 10.11.38 PM

Nassir Little | Portland Trail Blazers

Week 12 stats:

Screen Shot 2022-01-10 at 1.10.45 AM

Week 13 preview:

Screen Shot 2022-01-09 at 10.11.49 PM

Theo Pinson | Dallas Mavericks

Week 12 stats:

Screen Shot 2022-01-10 at 1.10.56 AM

Week 13 preview:

Screen Shot 2022-01-09 at 10.11.06 PM

Day'Ron Sharpe | Brooklyn Nets

Week 12 stats:

Screen Shot 2022-01-10 at 1.11.04 AM

Week 13 preview:

Screen Shot 2022-01-09 at 10.11.57 PM

Coby White | Chicago Bulls

Week 12 stats:

Screen Shot 2022-01-10 at 1.11.12 AM

Week 13 preview:

Screen Shot 2022-01-09 at 10.11.00 PM

