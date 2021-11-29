NBA Tar Heels: Week 6 Review / Week 7 Preview

Each Monday during the NBA regular season, All Tar Heels' Isaac Schade will review the prior week and preview the week ahead for each Tar Heel in the NBA.

Each Monday during the NBA regular season, All Tar Heels will review the prior week for each Tar Heel in the NBA and preview the week ahead. This week, we are looking back at games from November 22-28 and looking ahead to games from November 29-December 5.

Cole Anthony missed all four of Orlando's games this week with his ankle injury.

Harrison Barnes missed each of the Kings' last two games (Friday & Sunday) with a foot injury.

The Suns started off the season 1-3. Since then, they've reeled off 16 straight. They haven't lost since October 27.

Danny Green returned from his hamstring injury for Philadelphia's last two games and is doing what he does: stuffing the stat sheet. Even though the 76ers lost both games, in each one Green scored in double figures, hit multiple threes, had multiple rebounds, and had four steals per.

Evan Mobley still hasn't returned to action for the Cavaliers, but Jarrett Allen and Lauri Markkanen each have and those personnel changes have relegated Ed Davis to the bench. He still got 8:34 in the Cavs' first game of the week but then sat the bench with back-to-back DNPs to close out the week.

Nassir Little's streak of 20+ minutes comes to an end at eight games. He did set a new season high with 16 points against the Kings on Wenesday.

Coby White has gone back to a bench role, but is still having an impact with the Bulls' second unit. On Friday in the win over Orlando, White dropped a season-high 20 points and had an absurd +39 in his 24 minutes.

Wayne Ellington's minutes are ramping up for the Lakers. It will be interesting to see how his role develops longterm for LA.

There are currently 11 Tar Heels on NBA rosters, all on full-time contracts.

Here’s a brief look at each Tar Heel in the NBA, what he did in the previous week of games, and a preview of the week ahead.

Note: all times listed are Eastern and PM.

