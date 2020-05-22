NCAA to Allow Voluntary Athletics Activities Allowed in all DI Sports

The NCAA has been releasing news all week as states begin to phase open in the wake of Coronavirus. North Carolina, for example, has just entered phase 2 of re-opening, allowing restaurants and retail stores to open at half capacity.

According to their recent release, the NCAA will permit all DI student-athletes to participate in voluntary athletic actives beginning June 1st.

Division I student-athletes in all sports will be permitted to participate in voluntary athletics activities beginning June 1. The Division I Council voted electronically this week.

The current waiver allowing for eight hours of required virtual nonphysical activities in all sports also was extended. The Council voted earlier in the week to allow the same for football and basketball student-athletes.

“The return of voluntary activity in addition to the extension of the waiver to allow virtual, nonphysical activity shows sensitivity to local, state and regional differences in how Division I campuses are reopening,” said Council chair M. Grace Calhoun, athletics director at Pennsylvania. “We will continue to be considerate of these differences with wise and flexible administration of our regulations, and we expect schools to keep the well-being of student-athletes as a priority.”

Additionally, countable required athletics activities will be prohibited through June 30 for all basketball and football student-athletes.

Schools will, however, be permitted to provide football student-athletes with funds equal to what they would receive to cover meals, lodging and expenses (other than tuition/fees and books) through a summer athletics scholarship.

The Football Bowl Subdivision members of the Council also decided that FBS schools cannot host football camps and clinics during the summer of 2020 and FBS coaches (including graduate assistants) are prohibited from working at football camps and clinics held at other four-year NCAA schools in 2020.

Football Championship Subdivision members of the Council did not support the ban on camps and clinics or coaches working at them. The recruiting dead period in place through June 30 prohibits football camps and clinics in any subdivision. If the recruiting dead period is extended again, camps and clinics will continue to be prohibited.

The Council will continue to consider the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on college sports in the coming weeks and months.

According to sources to Stadium's Brett McMurphy, UNC football men’s & women’s basketball coaches back on campus in mid-June. Student-athletes will be allowed to return in early July.

