Podcast: David Noel and Jawad Williams Share Experiences in Being Black in America

Welcome to Season 2:Episode 7 of 'The Player And The Fan' featuring David Noel III and Quierra Luck. We are excited to bring you an official podcast highlighting both sports elements, the player and the fan. We will be bringing you our viewpoints weekly, featuring various sporting topics and games around the ACC.

This week's episode is tough - even trying to muster up the words to describe it is impossible. This week's episode features Jawad Williams, who we now see as the third entity of this podcast.

If you're black in America, it's daunting for you now, and we more than understand. Living while black can be scary and powerful simultaneously - to explain, you're proud of who you are and the history behind your skin color. Still, there is a place inside of you that understands that there are people in the world who don't deem you as a person, and it's that right there that can break your heart. This world can be taxing; we're fighting everything from politics to a pandemic, the last thing a person should be worried about is whether they will make it home safe - that's the reality for people who look like the Noel, Williams and Luck.

As you listen to this podcast, you will probably be angry and taken aback by the accounts you hear from Williams and Noel - they bring reality to who they are when they're not being cheered for on the basketball court, two black men in America. Please take this episode with love. The frustration you hear is not geared towards any specific group on totality; it's directed to the way our society has deemed African Americans a threat and the energy it takes to prove them wrong.

It gets emotional towards the end. These emotions are raw. Please be prepared to experience how racism impacts the front doors of the people you admire.

Thank you for listening.