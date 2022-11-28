North Carolina falls to No. 18 in latest AP Poll

After a week in which North Carolina compiled a 1-2 record with losses to then unranked Iowa State and No. 18 Alabama, the Tar Heels dropped 17 spots to No. 18 in Monday's AP Poll.

North Carolina fell 70-63 to the Cyclones and lost a heartbreaker in four overtimes 103-101 against a talented Alabama team. Their lone win in Portland came against the hometown university, as the Tar Heels defeated the Portland Pilots in the opening round of the Phil Knight Invitational.

Over the three-game road trip, North Carolina shot a combined 47 percent from the field, but allowed their opponents to knock down 37 shots from beyond the arc.

No. 3 Virginia and No. 17 Duke are once again the only other ACC programs ranked in the top 25.

Riding a two-game losing streak, a date with the Indiana Hoosiers awaits, as part of what will be the final ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

The Hoosiers moved up to No. 10 in the country, as they currently hold a 6-0 record on the young season.

North Carolina and Indiana last met in 2016 as part of the yearly crossover event between the ACC and Big Ten. The Tar Heels, who were then ranked No. 5, dropped the non-conference matchup 76-67 in Bloomington.

With the status of Armando Bacot and Leaky Black unknown, North Carolina could be facing the Hoosiers in a tough environment without two starters.