North Carolina Ranked No. 23 in First KenPom Ratings

The first KenPom ratings of the 2020-21 season were released by basketball stats guru Ken Pomeroy, and North Carolina begins the year as the No. 23 team in the nation. The Tar Heels ended last year as the No. 84 team in the country but had a big leap after revamping the roster in the offseason with a large freshman class.

The Tar Heels have an adjusted offensive efficiency of 107.9 points per 100 possessions, which ranks No. 23 in the country. Last year, UNC finished the year with a 107.7 efficiency, which was good for No. 77

On defense, Carolina has an adjusted efficiency of 88.1, which is No. 22 in the nation. That’s an improvement over last year’s 98.4 points per 100, which was No. 94.

UNC’s adjusted tempo is 74.1 possessions per 40 minutes, which ranks No. 42. Last year, the Tar Heels were at 70.4, which was No. 67.

Here are the ratings of the rest of the ACC teams and other known or expected non-conference opponents on UNC’s schedule.

Duke: No. 3 overall, No. 4 offense, No. 6 defense, No. 38 tempo

Louisville: No. 14 overall, No. 22 offense, No. 14 defense, No. 199 tempo

Virginia: No. 15 overall, No. 75 offense, No. 1 defense, No. 357 tempo

Florida State: No. 19 overall, No. 28 offense, No. 16 defense, No. 62 tempo

Syracuse: No. 29 overall, No. 27 offense, No. 35 defense, No. 248 tempo

Virginia Tech: No. 30 overall, No. 38 offense, No. 26 defense, No. 317 tempo

Clemson: No. 40 overall, No. 46 offense, No. 38 defense, No. 311 tempo

Miami: No. 41 overall, No. 29 offense, No. 51 defense, No. 236 tempo

NC State: No. 55 overall, No. 43 offense, No. 64 defense. No. 70 tempo

Georgia Tech: No. 73 overall, No. 87 offense, No. 67 defense, No. 92 tempo

Pitt: No. 83 overall, No. 107 offense, No. 72 defense, No. 292 tempo

Notre Dame: No. 100 overall, No. 73 offense, No. 138 defense, No. 244 tempo

Boston College: No. 106 overall, No. 131 offense, No. 90 defense, No. 115 tempo

Wake Forest: No. 130 overall, No. 115 offense, No. 162 defense, No. 214 tempo

Ohio State (CBS Sports Classic): No. 10 overall, No. 18 offense, No. 10 defense, No. 288 tempo

Iowa (ACC/Big Ten Classic): No. 12 overall, No. 2 offense, No. 73 defense, No. 64 tempo

UNLV (Maui Invitational): No. 120 overall, No. 114 offense, No. 129 defense, No. 197 tempo

Stanford (Possible Maui Invitational opponent): No. 32 overall, No. 69 offense, No. 11 defense, No. 141 tempo

Alabama (Possible Maui Invitational opponent): No. 46 overall, No. 37 offense, No. 59 defense, No. 6 tempo