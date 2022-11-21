North Carolina remains No. 1 in latest AP Poll

North Carolina looked like the No. 1 team in the country in a 80-64 win over James Madison on Sunday, as they closed out a four-game homestand to start the season.

Holding college basketball's second best offense to just 64 points emphasized the turnaround after a lackluster performance against Gardner-Webb to begin the week.

Armando Bacot poured in 19 points and a career-high 23 rebounds, while guard R.J. Davis tacked on a game-high 21 points to go along with five assists.

Reflective of their success was their ranking in the latest AP Poll, as the Tar Heels remain No. 1 in the country heading into their trip out west.

North Carolina received 47 of the 63 first place votes and are one of three ranked ACC teams, as Virginia (5) and Duke (8) join the Tar Heels inside the top 10.

The preseason favorites to win the Atlantic Coast Conference will put their perfect record on the line with three games in three days at the Phil Knight Invitational.

North Carolina will open up on Thursday against Portland and will play either Iowa State or Villanova on Friday.