North Carolina 'Secret Scrimmage' opponent announced

Bob Donnan/USA Today Sports

The UNC basketball program is hosting their first secret scrimmage since the 2019 season when Villanova came to town.

Each year, Division I basketball programs are permitted to compete in a closed, or secret, scrimmage in lieu of a second exhibition game. Fans and members of the media are prohibited from attending.

Last year, North Carolina traveled to Gainesville to square off against the Florida Gators and have faced the likes of Villanova and Memphis in years past.

According to Inside Carolina, the Tar Heels opponent prior to the 2022 season will be the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. North Carolina will play host to the Big Ten member on October 22nd at the Dean E. Smith Center.

The Scarlet Knights are coming off of a fourth place finish in the Big Ten and their first back-to-back NCAA Tournament appearances since 1975-1976.

For North Carolina, this will be the first action against an outside opponent since the National Championship game against Kansas.

Returning starters Armando Bacot, Caleb Love, RJ Davis, and Leaky Black will certainly see action, while Hubert Davis and company tryout various lineups and rotations.

Northwestern transfer Pete Nance will make his unofficial debut as a Tar Heel alongside freshmen Tyler Nickel, Seth Trimble, Will Shaver, and Jalen Washington.

North Carolina will compete in their lone exhibition game against Johnson C. Smith on October 28th before opening up the season against UNC-Wilmington on November 7th.

